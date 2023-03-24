1-2
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Actually, in San Diego, that phrase isn’t sarcastic in the slightest. The San Diego Museum of Art is closing out its signature fundraiser, Art Alive, with almost 100 floral installations inspired by the museum’s Modern Women exhibition. It’s composed of pieces created by big names in the art scene, like Sonia Delaunay and Françoise Gilot. Don’t forget the hands-on activities if the entire fam is joining you.
Get ready to grub on the last two days of Restaurant Week. Save some space for more than dessert—restaurants are sharing pre-fixe menus priced as low as $20. You need no passes, tickets, or reservations to enjoy. Just bring your appetite (and wallet).
1-9
A cornucopia of orchids is blossoming at the San Diego Botanic Garden’s third annual exhibition, World of Orchids, happening in Encinitas this month. Meticulously displayed in a glass-enclosed venue, a rainbow of orchid blooms are accompanied by vendors selling plants, potting materials, and merch. Workshops and classes are also on the roster.
1-30
A cross-border artist is taking her first solo exhibition, titled “Yo te cuido,” to the Museum of Contemporary Art. Griselda Rosas’ selection is composed of her textile drawings— made with embroidery she learned from her family—and sculptural installations, which navigate intergenerational knowledge and inheritance. The exhibition also features her son’s drawings, weaving multiple themes together to create a “circulation of cultures.”
15
The Los Angeles–based noise rock band HEALTH is returning to town. The show features guest performances by Straight Razor, Matte Blvck, and one-person electronic metal act Author & Punisher (Tristan Shone), who lives in San Diego. This concert will mark Shone’s first show in the city since last year. The artist makes music with custom drone and dub machines he built years back.
16
The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ annual food festival, Celebrate the Craft—considered by those in the know to be one of the best in town—returns, bringing together dozens of the region’s finest chefs, food artisans, farmers, ranchers, fishers, wineries, distilleries, and breweries in an event overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course.
21-22
A scenic view of the marina. A night sky lit by tall skyscrapers. Accompany this with sounds from pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet as he performs French composer Claude Debussy’s works from the 19th and 20th centuries. Music to the ears, literally. Two nights of “unashamed sensuality, dreamy delicacy, and lushness,” only at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Date night, anyone?
22
Barrio Logan’s kaleidoscopic park sitting below the San Diego-Coronado Bridge celebrates its 53rd Chicano Park Day with a theme: “Kindling the New Fire.” The event returns free and family-friendly after a three-year pandemic hiatus with a car show and vendors selling Chicano goods.
22-23
For folks over 21, an event sans baseball is taking over Petco Park: The Tequila and Taco Music Festival. Tequila samplings, taco stands, and live music fill Gallagher Square at the ballpark for the weekend. The festival also features craft beer, margaritas, and different food options should you want to opt out of the tequila shots.
29
Adams Avenue’s coffee houses, restaurants, bars, and whatnots are hosting a myriad of musicians for Adams Avenue Unplugged, a free event with lots of live performances. Genres vary from place to place, so if you get over one café’s jazz band, ease your anxiety knowing you’re only steps away from the next musical venue—and the one after that, and the one next to it. Comfortable shoes advised.
29-30
In Little Italy, buy some gelato and go for a walk where artists from across the globe are displaying and selling their wares at the 39th Mission Fed ArtWalk. Art aficionados, creatives, and people who just like decorative creations can swing by for a weekend of art, live music, street food, interactive art experiences, and family-friendly activities. Good stuff.
