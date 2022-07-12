New Residential Project Debuts Next to Rancho La Puerta

At 100 years old, Deborah Szekely is busy adhering to her rituals. This morning at her home in Mission Hills, she’s signing copies of her new book while poring over customer reviews from Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, which she cofounded 82 years ago. “Be an innovator but also a completer” is one of the aphorisms plucked from her weekly chats at “The Ranch” and repurposed for her centennial book, 100 Lessons from a Grasshopper. The title comes from her late husband Edmond Szekely’s description of her “grasshopper mind”—which springs from one idea to the next without stopping.
Long before wellness became a trillion-dollar global industry, the vegetarian resort was serving up farm-to-table cuisine from its rugged terrain alongside yoga and sound healing. Today, her daughter, Sarah Livia Szekely Brightwood, who grew up at The Ranch milking goats, is its president. Brightwood is also a revered landscape architect who has been dreaming up this wellness community for the last 10 years. Every boulder, orchard, and sycamore tree creates a glorious landscape unlike no other place in Mexico.
“There’s lots of drama. That’s the beauty of the topography here,” she says.
To protect its access to Mount Kuchumaa, the family purchased several parcels of land over the years, including an adjacent ranch and creek now home to The Residences, The Winery, and the upcoming Eco-Village. Homes start at $733,163 for a 1,961-square-foot casita; 4,299-square-foot villas fetch $1.7 million. There’s also a fractional ownership model.
Szekely’s enduring gratitude, and commitment to reignite the guest experience, have created a camaraderie here. Year after year, families return for hiking, the cooking school, and now, pickleball. So when the resort launched its long-awaited residential project, it was these guests who had the first right to purchase. And they did. The woman is a “completer.”
Other guests come for what’s absent—high- volume tourism. It creates space for an indelible connection to the land. In fact, Brightwood likes to point out that hundreds of guests have made pilgrimages to scatter ashes of loved ones under the heroic oak trees. The breeze, scented with honeysuckle and jasmine, carries them away.
