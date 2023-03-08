Travel News: March 2023

Spring break, spring training, a little R&R, or all three—seems like the Grand Canyon state’s dialed up the allure. Need more coaxing? How about a couple of highbrow cultural events, a Nordic spa under the stars, and a dreamy new hotel? Okay, Arizona, we hear you.
Looking to catch a Manny Machado homer at Cactus League spring training? On March 26, the Padres play at the intimate Peoria ballpark, which is in the greater Phoenix area. At the end of the month in another Phoenix ’burb, the spring Festival of the Arts in Tempe takes over the lively Mill Avenue District with 350 artists from around the globe hawking everything from turquoise bracelets to abstract, found-material sculptures.
Afterward, grab a Crowd-Surfer Mexican Lager at Tempe’s newest female-owned brewery, Hundred Mile Brewing Co. (FYI, these brewers perfected their hops right here in San Diego.) The newest hotel in the area, Westin Tempe, might be known globally for its brand’s marshmallowy soft beds, but in this college town, sipping a spritz on a poolside daybed at the hotel’s Skysill Rooftop Lounge is the claim to fame.
Sedona’s bringing some serious luxury with the February opening of the long-awaited Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel. Nestled into three acres overlooking the Verde Valley’s iconic red rocks and vortexes are forty glass cube domains that cost $1,800 a night.
Besides a swanky, sustainable design that includes a kitchen stocked with local goodies like Northern Arizona wine, a deep-black soaking tub, a private rooftop lounge to watch shooting stars, and a seat at its exclusive restaurant, Forty1, the hefty price tag foots the bill for regenerating the ancient waterway flowing through the property and restoring the landscape.
For folks wanting to explore Sedona’s vibrant native history, the newly reimagined Trail of the Indigenous Peoples provides visitors with a curated hike to seven notable Native American heritage sites.
Arizona’s first Nordic-inspired spa, High Country Motor Lodge, is ready for its close-up. Kitschy fun touches at Flagstaff’s revamped lodge include mixtapes (and OG cassette players) in cosmic cottages, a game room stocked with a pool table, and a restaurant, The General Store, serving mudwater cocktails (Guinness and Jameson) and Roman-style pizza. All of this complements the Nordic experience of rotating through the sauna, cold plunge, and warm pool, best enjoyed under the dark sky.
When the fingers and toes get too pruny, head over to celebrity chef Rochelle Daniel’s Atria, where you’re in luck if the Two- Fisted Fried Chicken Sandwich graces the menu. The vibe here might look like an upscale botox studio waiting room (think understated decor highlighted with hanging greenery), but don’t fret—the chill vibe allows the creative seasonal cuisine to dazzle.
