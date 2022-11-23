30 San Diego-Based Holiday Gifts to Support Local

It's that time of year again. Glittering lights around every corner, festive holiday parties, carbs-on-carbs-on-carbs, and family gatherings complete with plenty of wine. If you're shopping for your loved ones this season, our holiday gift guide is one of the best ways to support local while also gifting your family and friends with some really cool presents.
This year, we put together a mix of items that feel very San Diego, whether due to their backstories, a nod to our SoCal lifestyles, or just because it's cool sh*t that we want ourselves (mom, are you reading this?). Click on the categories below to search specific items or browse the more than 30 gifts that we hand-selected just for you.
Hobbies
Imperfects
The Hank Popsicle Deck, $69
Founded in 2015, Imperfects is a lifestyle concept and pretty much the epitome of SoCal cool. Selling surf and skate goods and apparel, their products celebrate our imperfections, our uniqueness—such as this Canadian maple deck featuring Cryin' Cowboy Hank in collaboration with artist Hunter Patrick. Weird and undeniably perfect.
Blenders
Cold Smoke–Nebula Goggles, $120
Blenders celebrates its 10th birthday this year, and we’re suckers for its line of snow products. These lavender Nebula snow goggles feature an all-new Toric lens with a refined vertical axis curve and considerable anti-fog protection, and the brand’s lens-locking system. Plus, the array of lenses means you can match it to your day’s snowbird look.
Vessel
Ash Ashtray, $150; Carbon Lighter, $45
High-end weed gear brand Vessel makes durable and stylish accessories for smoking. The Ash is the ultimate ashtray made from concrete with a walnut wood lid that includes storage and a rolling tray. The Carbon lighter has a refillable inverted design and has a lifetime warranty for endless toking opportunities.
JLab
GO Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds, $30
JLab’s GO Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds are perfect for running errands or running marathons with 32+ hours of playtime at an uber competitive price. Not only are they sweat and splash proof, they have great sound quality with Custom EQ3 technology. They also come in six colors but we recommend these bright earbuds, though, since we all know how easy it is to lose them around the house.
Caminito
Woven Tote $66, Beach Blanket $86
Caminito brings together two things we love: Southern California and Mexico. Based in Encinitas, their line of beach essentials features hand-woven goods from Mexican weavers and artisans, along with handcrafted leather straps made in San Diego. This Mercado Collection Tote Canasta and Luna Dulce Blanket Roll are just the thing for the beach lover in your life.
Zoe Guitars
Custom Guitars, starting at $1,200
Named after the founder’s grandchild, Zoe Guitars sells custom-made guitars crafted from rare and exotic woods. Patrons can choose everything from the type of wood, style of fretboard, bridge, soundboard, and bindings for a piece that is as unique as the person receiving it.
Bird’s Surf Shed
7’6′′ Egg, $1,210
Specializing in surfboards handcrafted by local shapers, Bird’s Surf Shed has been outfitting locals with their custom boards for more than 50 years. This 7’6′′ tinted egg was shaped by Bob Mitsven, who has been perfecting his craft since 1972. Your biggest challenge here will be not leaving with a log of your own.
Personal Care
Skin Resource.MD
Winter Essentials Kit, $84
Skin Resource.MD's line of skincare products is fragrance-free, earth-friendly and animal-testing-free. Their three-piece Winter Essentials kit helps restore the skin’s natural moisture via its Crystal Clarity Exfoliation Scrub, Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum, and Ultra Rich Biolipid Cream. A percentage of the brand’s profits also go to a nonprofit providing education and health programs for women and children in Africa.
Coola
Dew Good Illuminating Sunscreen, $48
Local brand Coola's Dew Good Illuminating Sunscreen with probiotic technology is an organic, vegan and reef-safe alternative to other sunscreens available. The Farm to Face formula hydrates, moisturizes, and creates a dewy look that sits well under makeup. From everyday sun protection to long days on the beach, it's one of our top products for keeping our skin and beautiful oceans safe.
Tubby Todd
The Essentials Gift Kit, $71
The Tubby Todd Essentials Gift Kit features four essential bathtime and skincare products to keep your little one’s skin moisturized and fresh. They are gentle enough for the tiniest newborn and toddler faces, and safe for sensitive skin. The set includes body wash, all-over ointment, everyday lotion, and bath bubbles. Ask any of SDM's newest moms about these products and you'll only hear rave reviews.
Angelica B Beauty
Pom Flexible Vibrator, $95
Located in South Park, Angelica B Beauty is a local salon dedicated to supporting women in their pursuit of feeling their best—which includes a few pleasurable goods for purchase, such as the Pom Fexible Vibrator. The waterproof vibrator discreetly fits in the palm of your hand and features five patterns for exploring. It also has no internal body, which means, it’s soft and pliable—ahem, all your hip movements are welcome here.
Lifestyle
Pigment
Assorted Goods, Prices Vary
Pigment is a great place for local artisan goods. Some of its offerings include these candles and necklaces by Sunshine Studios, Heather Luna earrings from August & Mae, wide hoop and Champagne crawler earrings by Jaxkelly, and Azuma earrings by Amorcito. Be sure to ask associates more about the artists behind your purchases.
The Wheel Stoneware
Serving Platters, $39-$99
The Wheel has been making one-of-a-kind stoneware pieces since 1988, offering handcrafted culinary goods that are durable and chip-resistant. These oval platters are available in 16-, 18- and 20-inch options from the brand’s Pan Asian and Buffet Lines. They’re a great way to upgrade any dinner table. You can also find many of these pieces in restaurants such as Vaga, Anime, and Serẽa.
Candles on Tap
Crystal Candle Collection, $47
Candles on Tap Crystal Collection reeks of San Diego (pun intended). These "good vibes only" candles feature their own positive intention so that your home and energy are feeling good all day long. You can customize the brand's soy candles or reed diffusers by choosing from the more than 100 fragrances available including Cristine, Amethyst, Rose Quarts, Obsidian, and Aventurine.
Skout’s Honor
Naughty & Nice Kit, $55
For the pet owners in your life, consider a gift that is useful for their pet's both good and bad moments. Skouts Honor's four-piece Naughty & Nice kit features the brand's Stop Marking! Preventative spray, Anti Chew spray, Probiotic Shampoo + Conditioner, and a Probiotic Deodorizer. The bottles come in four scents and each purchase helps feed a rescue animal in need.
Clothing & Accessories
Nixon
Sentry Solar Leather Watch, $250; Optimist Watch, $250
Since its founding in Encinitas in the late 90’s, Nixon has been a go-to premium lifestyle accessory brand for those with an active lifestyle—that still want something that looks good on their wrist. You can choose from a variety of both digital and analog options, but we're particular to the Sentry Solar Leather and Optimist watches ourselves.
The Lomas
Brand Rios Full Zip Hoodie, $82
Based in Solana Beach, The Lomas Brand was inspired by beach culture in North County and was created to pay homage to San Diego via comfortable, stylish and simple attire for locals. You know, that San Diego chill vibe. The Rios Full Zip Hoodie is a cozy unisex hoodie that features a super soft and plush interior with a durable non-piling exterior making it a refined version of the classic.
Vuori
Cozy Sherpa Jacket, $168
Vuori is known for its premium apparel inspired by the West Coast lifestyle, integrating surf, art, and fitness culture into every item. This Vuori Sherpa Jacket was a fast favorite of ours, featuring ultra-plush, high-loft sherpa made from recycled material. It holds heat well and is perfect for everything from lounging around the house to mountain trails. It also comes in three colors: umber, dusty pine, and charcoal.
SPY+ Eyewear
Optics Discord Sunglasses, $120
These 1980s-inspired SPY+ Optic Discord sunglasses is made with the brand's Accurate Radius Curvature polycarbonate lenses that follow the natural curvature of the eye which reduces eye strain and offers distortion-free viewing. They also boast a lightweight frame material meant for comfortable everyday wear. Lenses can also come with polarization to block over 99% of surface glare.
Alexander Daas
Milan, $379
We featured Alexander Daas in the November 2022 issue, and knew they'd be worth another mention (lest you've forgotten about them). These Alexander Daas Milan sunglasses are a part of the brands Heritage collection and somehow look good on just about every person. Available in four colorways, they feature polarized anti-reflective coated lenses and a lightweight rounded frame, giving them a seamless and fashionable aesthetic.
Food & Drink
Caribou Wood Designs
Handmade Cocktail Muddler, $45
This essential cocktail-making tool—used to mash up ingredients for cocktails like Mojitos, Mint Juleps and Old Fashioneds—is handmade by San Diego-based Caribou Wood Designs. The muddlers are sturdy and beautiful, and are made from Bocote, a dark-striped exotic wood from Southern Mexico. You can find these at Collins & Coupe in North Park.
Mrs. G’s Jellies
Hot Pepper Jellies Sampler Collection, $32
What started as unique holiday gifts for friends more than 20 years ago has become a full-time gig for Cindy Greaver (Mrs. G). Mrs. G’s offers small batch, hand-crafted hot pepper jellies. Her sampler pack is a good intro to her products and includes four flavors: Mango Ginger Habanero, Jalapeño Garlic Lime, Peach Habanero, and Ja-Ha.
Nostalgia Coffee
Brew Bags, $25
For the coffee-lover on-the-go, check out Nostalgia Coffee. The brand created their own brew bags, similar to the typical tea bags you see on the market, which allow you to make your daily Cup O' Joe without the need for a coffee maker or daily run to Starbucks. Just dunk your bag 5-15 times in hot water, remove, and enjoy. Easy.
Cravory Cookies
Best Seller's Mix, $36
If you’re not over-indulging on cookies this month are you even being festive? This holiday season, Cravory Cookies is offering an assortment of their best sellers (birthday cake, chocolate chip, cookie monster, lemon bar, salted caramel cream and red velvet), baked fresh in San Diego. They can be shipped within 24 hours, so buy them for friends or send them right to your doorstep. We won't judge.
Mayas Cookies
DIY Cookie Decorating Kit, $40
Everything you need to get into the holiday baking spirit can be found in the Mayas Cookie’s DIY Cookie Decorating Kit. Find six gingerbread cookies, ready-to-use icing and piping bag, and assorted candies and sprinkles. Grab the little ones or invite your friends over for a cookie-decorating (and eating) party.
R&D Bitters
Bitters Gift Set, $22
Founded in 2014 by San Diego bartenders, Ryan Andrews, Eric Lockridge and Brett Winfield, R&D Bitters has slowly grown its line from the citrus-and-spice classic, Aromatic #7, to eight options. Pick a set of three for your favorite cocktail aficionado, like the Floral (it adds a magic touch to a classic Aviation), Cherry Apple (excellent in an Old Fashioned) or Fire bitters to add some heat to a Margarita.
Curious Juniper
Simple Syrups, $16
Curious Juniper, San Diego’s first craft simple syrup company is a woman-owned business which is dedicated to sourcing ingredients responsibly, joining climate awareness initiatives, and offsetting manufacturing and delivery omissions to protect the environment. Their line of simple syrups feature an assortment of flavors from rich to floral to spicy. There’s something for every cocktail lover (for non-cocktail drinkers, the syrups can be added to soda water). Grab the festive Brown Sugar + Cinnamon or Pumpkin + Spice syrups for the host or hostess in your life.
Classic San Diego
Ninety Years of Classic San Diego Tiki, $39.99
Martin S. Lindsay’s Ninety Years of Classic San Diego Tiki celebrates “San Diego’s Polynesian pop culture, tiki restaurants, bars and cuisine,” beginning with the opening of The Aloha Café in Tijuana in 1928 during Prohibition. The book features stories, gorgeous photographs, classic recipes and ephemera from now-shuttered bars and restaurants like The Kon-Tiki, Don the Beachcomber and the Cat Eye Club, making it the perfect gift for cocktail-loving historians.
You & Yours Distilling
Saturnalia Gin, $47
Fans of tiki cocktails are used to intoxicating combinations of rum, but the Saturn (a tiki classic), is the genre’s rare gin cocktails. For its spot-on Saturn, South Park bar Mothership tapped East Village distillery You & Yours to create the Mothership Saturnalia gin. This American-style gin has lots of baking spice and citrus notes, making it great for a Saturn and a sure-hit with your favorite gin lover. Bottles are available for purchase at Mothership.
Cutwater Spirits
Heaters, $14
Cutwater has been a vanguard when it comes to canned cocktails, with more than two dozen quality offerings. For the colder months, Cutwater has introduced a trio of “Heaters” based on beloved warm cocktails: Whiskey Hot Toddy, Hot Buttered Rum and Vodka Apple Pie (try it topped with whipped cream). Just add five ounces of hot water and an ounce-and-a-half of Heater. You can gift a whole set (each bottle makes eight cocktails) or bring one to a party as a host/hostess gift. And if your giftee prefers chilled drinks, Cutwater’s Bali Hai Tiki Holiday Spirit is like a tropical White Russian—what The Dude would drink on his Christmas trip to Barbados.
