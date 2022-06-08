Behind the Lens of La Jolla Native Eric Wolfinger

When The New York Times describes you as the “Annie Leibowitz of food photography” and Food & Wine knights you “one of the world’s best food photographers,” it’s safe to assume Eric Wolfinger could rest on his laurels, content in the fact that he found his true calling.
But the multiple James Beard Award nominee is downright self-deprecating at times. Credit his La Jolla roots, his proletariat beginnings as a food writer for his college newspaper and, later, as a bread baker’s apprentice in San Francisco. Or, perhaps it’s his almost-daily surfing habit. Either way we slice it (pun intended), Wolfinger is as zen as they come.
Since beginning to photograph food in the mid ’00s, Wolfinger’s intent has remained consistent: to bring a “sense of humanity” to every picture. That even when it’s a picture of a piece of bread or an elaborate spread, the viewer stares not just at a picture of food, but at the world itself.
“It's not just food on a plate, right? It came from somewhere, it came from someone, and it arrived in front of you with some intention,” says Wolfinger, who recently returned to La Jolla after living in San Francisco for the last 20 years. “I want to convey all those things. I want to capture that, and I want the viewer to feel that absolutely.”
“I spent a few months helping my friend Fede open a small restaurant in downtown Bogota. We began every long day with a pre-dawn visit to the Plaza de Mercado de Paloquemao market where we ate beef soup and shopped in a paradise of fresh produce trucked in from every corner of Colombia. Years later I jumped at the invitation to return to Bogota to shoot a cookbook on a small organic farm. This photo, one of my all-time favorites, is the result of little more than a gentle curation on my part. The genius and hard work belong to Mother Nature and the farmer.”
“There are only a few things I won't eat, and for moral and karmic reasons, shark fin soup tops the list. In one of the most memorable single courses of my career as both photographer and diner, Chef Corey Lee of Benu argued that the original dish is all about the texture and the broth and his emphatic point is that you don't need to kill a shark to get either. You can honor tradition without doing harm. Not unlike art, fine dining at its best can shift our perspective.”
“Evan Funkehas distinguished himself with a loving yet maniacal focus on preserving a dying art: pasta made strictly by hand. Here’s the hottest chef in the trendiest neighborhood in L.A. making food like a grandma. So for the photography I went full chiaroscuro to capture the timeless beauty of his craft.”
“I remember this as the first meal that made me weep. I was traveling with the authors of the Donabe cookbook to spend a week with the Nagatani family, makers of traditional Japanese earthenware cook pots for eight generations. It was established in 1832. Our hosts cooked meals directly at the dinner table, and I soon realized that every element on the table expresses an intentional sense of place, season, and wholehearted care for their guests. One chilly night they served this wild boar hot pot. Sake flowed freely, as did tears of wonder and overwhelming gratitude for their omotenashi.”
“Where it all started. I worked as a baker at Tartine (and lived in an apartment above the kitchen) for four years. By the time my mentor Chad Robertson and I started work on what would become the Tartine Bread book, I was a professional baker and an enthusiastic amateur photographer. It took us two years to complete the project, which was just enough time for me to find my light.”
“Imagine my shock to learn that a vulnerable species is now showing up in seasonal abundance off the coast of San Diego. Here’s a Pacific Bluefin Tuna, line-caught by local fisherman and prepared with reverence and skill by chef Mike Reidy. In San Francisco, seasonal seafood used to mean salmon and Dungeness Crab, but now I visit my friends at The Fishery once a week to see what they're getting up to.”
“In one of the high points of my career, I swam with the legendary Haenyeo freedivers on Jeju Island in South Korea while shooting theBenucookbook. Organized into collectives of women mostly now in their 60s and 70s, the Haenyeo dive up to 70 feet and hold their breath for minutes at a time as they gather sea cucumber, shellfish, and other ocean forage. The badass grandmas took me to a shallow spot where I could keep up with them, and at the end of the day we cooked a meal in their clubhouse on the beach. Men usually aren't allowed.”
“I often find that a moment in the cooking process looks more delicious and tells more of a story than the final-plated dish. This is a case in point from Melissa Clark's book,Dinner. A few impeccable ingredients brought together with simple technique is my favorite kind of food to shoot, to cook, and to eat.”
