Summer 1977 Superguide,” screamed the cover of the July 1977 issue of San Diego Magazine, splashed over a photo of a woman enjoying a multi-flavored, triple-scoop ice cream cone. And enjoying it she is, her tongue lapping at the highest scoop.
Tongues might not be the most visually appealing body part to some, but they certainly conjure reactions. Magazine covers are meant to get people talking. They should be provocative, memorable, and get tongues wagging. This on certainly seemed to.
Beneath the ’77 cover photo, which was shot by John Oldenkamp, is the explanation for the tongue-in-scoop shot: “The Scoop on the Yummiest Ice Cream in Town.” Vital information in sunny San Diego, whether it’s 1977 or 2023.
To commemorate 75 years of SDM, we’re taking inspiration from old covers and updating them with a modern twist. Paris Max, a local drag performer, embodies modern with a twist. You can catch her at her day job as manager and co-owner of InsideOUT, Hillcrest’s quirky indoor-outdoor (hence the name) restaurant, or at one of her many drag shows around town.
For Paris, shot here by Hannah Bernabe, the whole world is a stage from which she can entertain and share the art of drag.
“My audience on one night might not be surrounded by drag or may have never seen drag, and then the next night, my audience is full of regulars who watch my shows every week. Everyone comes with an open mind and with the goal of being entertained,” she says.
Entertainment with a dose of social awareness? Well, isn’t that the cherry on top.
