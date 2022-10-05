 Skip to main content
Britton Neubacher's Budding Abode

One of the city's top plant designers turns a historic Golden Hill bungalow into a free-range plant sanctuary

leafing home, living room

For in-demand botanical designer Britton Neubacher of Tend Living, greenery is a must. As an accent. As art. As a scientifically proven mood lifter and health improver. So when it came to finding her dream rental, plenty of places to “put a plant on it” naturally topped her short list of asks.

“The three things I really care about are my plants, my artwork, and my music,” says Neubacher whose designs have appeared everywhere, from avant-garde galleries to the elegant rotunda of the San Diego Museum of Art. “If you can have those things, you will have a happy home.”

She didn’t have to look far. Nestled in Historic Golden Hill, a six-block neighborhood pocket of historically designated properties, the charming 1914 Spanish bungalow was the first she toured. “It truly feels like San Diego,” says Neubacher, who shares the spacious digs with her cat Biggie Smalls and boyfriend Rick Froberg, an artist and singer/guitarist for the iconic local bands Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes.

Throughout the light-flooded bungalow, which features original floors, tile, and brass fixtures, verdant life graces every gleaming wood built-in, wide window ledge, and cozy nook. Including her extensive collection of exotic air plants, Neubacher cares for more than 100 houseplants. And that’s not counting the outdoor ones.

leafing home, people

Neubacher and Rick Froberg, a singer/guitarist for one of San Diego's most brutal and beautiful hard rock bands, Hot Snakes.

"Much of my art reads like a well-worn punk fanzine; imperfect cut and paste collage that's been overly xeroxed and handled," she says. "It doesn't get much more Wabi-Sabi than that." Floor pillows by Mr. Blue Skye, art by Billy Sprague and Klassik. 

Out front, her potted greenery complements a delicately fragranced English garden planted by “Mum,” the previous British resident, who filled the yard with roses, jasmine, daffodils, and citrus trees. Green-thumbed Mum also built an orchid house, which now serves as Neubacher’s specimen house and plant hospital. (Talk about a bonus room.)

Neubacher’s eclectic aesthetic feels custom-made for the airy interior, as well. “My house is a mix of Japanese, Moroccan, and Californian,” she says. “I think I style with sensual hands. I like organic but different and interesting. I like things that are edgy but beautiful.”

Her art collection showcases local talent, including ceramics by Josh Herman, sculptures by her longtime friend and collaborator Jason Lane of JXL Studio, and several large-scale collage-based works by former San Diegan Billy Sprague. “His pieces are like coming home aesthetically for me,” she says. “They’re warm and soft but punk.”

leafing home, nook

Vintage Eames shell chair prototype, never produced, surrounded by an eclectic mix of sun-loving cultivars. "My houseplants are free-range. I let them go where they want and learn a lot by watching their movement."
leafing home, guitar

The Phi Vortex plant portal created by Neubacher mesmerizes with "the healing rhythm of nature fractals."
leafing home,bedroom

A neutral palette provides visual rest, while textural Wabi-Sabi art brings interest and warmth. "Much of my art reads like a well-worn punk fanzine; imperfect cut and paste collage that's been overly xeroxed and handled," she says. "It doesn't get much more Wabi-Sabi than that." Floor pillows by Mr. Blue Skye, art by Billy Sprague and Klassik.
leafing home, sink

"I think one of the coolest tenets of healing space design is the Prospect/Refuge principle: try to have a vista (view) in front of you and protection (enclosure) at your back," says Neubacher. "Plants can make a space feel expansive and cozy at the same time." Textured Marakshi rugs and pillows sit in conversation with low- to-the-ground Japanese elements, including Neubacher's Shou Sugi Ban-inspired charred tree sculpture. Table lantern by Isamu Noguchi.
leafing home, dining room

Elevated "thriller, spiller, and filler" plants draw the eye through the entire space. "Simplicity drives me but when it comes to plants, I'm an unapologetic maximalist," says Neubacher. "These days I'm more interested in a home full of loved things and living things, than a museum of perfect and constrained things." Vintage pottery by Gainey and USA. Pendant lamp by George Nelson. Space Age Gollypod sculpture is by JXL Studio for Tend. Organic clay forms are from her Morocco travels.
leafing home, sun room
leafing home, plant triangle

