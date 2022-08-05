Best of San Diego: Retail

Indie Collections
Small Batch
A little haven of thoughtful, Instagram-worthy home goods and gifts, like handmade candles, aesthetic cards, jewelry, and plants. Brittany Peña and Lacy Bird co-own the woman-owned boutique in La Mesa Village. Everything sold in the store is—you guessed it—made in small batches.
Goth Shop
The Floral Craft
Downtown La Mesa seems like an odd destination when shopping for spells, antiquities, and other magical curiosities. But the small matte black corner store is part floral designer, part apothecary with a range of macabre offerings like taxidermy classes, flower tarot readings, and hand-poured candle workshops.
New Thrifting Experience
Silverlake Flea Market
LA’s famed Silverlake Flea Market has landed in Encinitas on Saturdays and Sundays. Think gorgeous hand- stitched blankets from upcycled saris, baby rompers in surf van print, chunky turquoise, vintage leather boots, canvas bags from recycled army tents, original artwork, secret finds, and denim galore.
Voice-Lifting Bookstore
Libélula Books & Co.
Last summer, a BIPOC and queer-owned bookstore opened up in the heart of Barrio Logan. Jesi Gutierrez and Celi Hernandez created Libélula Books & Co. with the intention of creating an inclusive space featuring titles by & about Black leaders, LGBTQ+ folks, Chicano history, and transformative justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.