Best of San Diego: Retail

From vintage eyewear in North Park to upcycled goods at the new Silverlake Flea Market in Encinitas, the city's retail scene checks out

Best of Retail, Revival

Revival Vintage Eyewear

Indie Collections

Small Batch

A little haven of thoughtful, Instagram-worthy home goods and gifts, like handmade candles, aesthetic cards, jewelry, and plants. Brittany Peña and Lacy Bird co-own the woman-owned boutique in La Mesa Village. Everything sold in the store is—you guessed it—made in small batches.

Goth Shop

The Floral Craft

Downtown La Mesa seems like an odd destination when shopping for spells, antiquities, and other magical curiosities. But the small matte black corner store is part floral designer, part apothecary with a range of macabre offerings like taxidermy classes, flower tarot readings, and hand-poured candle workshops.

New Thrifting Experience

Silverlake Flea Market

LA’s famed Silverlake Flea Market has landed in Encinitas on Saturdays and Sundays. Think gorgeous hand- stitched blankets from upcycled saris, baby rompers in surf van print, chunky turquoise, vintage leather boots, canvas bags from recycled army tents, original artwork, secret finds, and denim galore.

Voice-Lifting Bookstore

Libélula Books & Co. 

Last summer, a BIPOC and queer-owned bookstore opened up in the heart of Barrio Logan. Jesi Gutierrez and Celi Hernandez created Libélula Books & Co. with the intention of creating an inclusive space featuring titles by & about Black leaders, LGBTQ+ folks, Chicano history, and transformative justice.

See full list of contributors here

Troy Johnson is the magazine’s award-winning food writer and humorist, and a long-standing expert on Food Network. His work has been featured on NatGeo, Travel Channel, NPR, and in Food Matters, a textbook of the best American food writing.

