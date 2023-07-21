 Skip to main content
Best of San Diego 2023: Reader's Picks

The best things to see, do, and eat in SD as voted on by you, our readers

Ocean Beach Pier San Diego

Finance, Education, & Legal

Accounting Firm

Considine & Considine

Bankruptcy Law

Thomas B. Gorrill

Charity

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Family Law

Beatrice L. Snider

Financial Planning

Canter Wealth

Home Insurance Provider

AAA San Diego Insurance and Member Services

Litigation Law

Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers

Loan Provider

Jason E. Gordon - (Gordon Mortgage Group)

Local Bank

North Island Credit Union

Local Credit Union

North Island Credit Union

Personal Injury Law

Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers

Private School

University Of San Diego

Public School

Westview High School

University

San Diego State University

Four Moons Spa San Diego

Health, Wellness & Cosmetics

Acupuncturist

Be Well Acupuncture Collective

Animal Welfare Organization

San Diego Humane Society

Barber

The Little Italy Barbery

Beauty Services

Honest Skin

Chiropractor

Acru Health

Cosmetic Dentistry

Dr. Brian Davey

Cosmetic Dermatology

Beauty Lounge Medical Spa

Cosmetic Surgeon

Sirius K. Yoo, Md (Sky Facial Plastic Surgery)

Cosmetic Surgery Group

Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa

Dance Studio

Activate House

Day Spa

Four Moons Spa

Dental Office

Blue Wave Dental Care

Eyeglass Store

Urban Optiks Optometry

Fertility Center

San Diego Fertility Center

Fitness Studio

Verve Studios Del Mar

Gym

Activate House

Hair Salon

Scisters Salon & Apothecary

Hair Stylist

Hair By Rachel Sd

Health Insurance

Sharp Health Plan

Hiking Trail

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Hospital

Sharp Memorial Hospital

Martial Arts Studio

Ka’imi Kuoha - Othentik Gym

Massage

Four Moons Spa

Nail Salon

Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge

Orthodontist

Dr. Kurt Stormberg

Personal Trainer

Wellness With Lee

Physical Therapy Spa

Proactive Physical Therapy And Sports Medicine

Veterinarian

Banfield Pet Hospital

Weight Loss Clinic

Katalyst Wellness

Yoga Studio

Awarewolf

Moniker Commons San Diego Coworking Space

Home & Living

Apartment Community

The Jewel At Lux

Artificial Turf & Lawn

Elanit Abrams

Auto Dealer

Mossy Toyota

Auto Parts Store (Tie)

Autozone Auto Parts + O'Reilly Auto Parts

Auto Repair

Smitty's Service

Building Contractor (Tie)

Dreamstyle Remodeling + Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling

Carpet Cleaner

J&C Carpet Company

Child Day Care (Tie)

Warren-Walker School Early Learning Center + World Of Wonders Preschool

Commercial Real Estate Company

Next Wave Commercial

Coworking Space

Moniker Commons

Dog Beach

Ocean Beach Dog Beach

Door & Window (Tie)

American Vision Windows + Dreamstyle Remodeling

Escrow Company

Chartwell Escrow

Estate Planner (Tie)

Alspaugh & Alspaugh Law + Henderson, Caverly & Pum Llp

Family Beach

Coronado Beach

Flooring & Carpet

Select Carpets Inc

Furniture Store

D3 Home Modern Furniture

Garden & Nursery

Armstrong Garden Centers

Heating & Air Conditioning

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air

Home Builder (Tie)

Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling + National Black Contractor Association

Home Loan Provider

Origin Point Mortgage

Home Organizer

Elanit Abrams

Independent Living Community

The Remington Club

Interior Designer

The True House

Kitchen & Bath

Kaminskiy Design & Remodeling

Landscaper

Ramos Landscape San Diego

Local Nonprofit

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Mattress Store

D3 Home Modern Furniture

Moving Company

Ace Relocation Systems

Neighborhood

Little Italy

Patio Furniture

D3 Home Modern Furniture

Pest Control

Dewey Pest Control

Picnic Spot

Kate Sessions Park

Plumber

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air

Pool Cleaning

Padre Pools

Property Management Company

Garden Communities

Real Estate Agent

Bree Arellano

Real Estate Agent Team

Greg Cummings Group | San Diego Real Estate | Compass

Real Estate Brokerage Company

Compass Real Estate

Solar Power Company

Baker Electric Home Energy

Sunset Viewing Spot

Sunset Cliffs

Surf Spot

It's A Secret...

Tile & Masonry

Daltile

Tire Store

Discount Tire

Wedding Venue

Bali Hai Restaurant

Desiree Steve Wedding Venue San Diego

Travel, Entertainment & Shopping

Airline

Alaska Airlines

Antique Store

Sea Hive Station

Appliance Store

Costco Wholesale

Art Gallery

Bread & Salt

Artist - Jewelry

Ember&Onyx

Artist - Muralist

Josue Baltezar

Artist - Painter

Stefanie Bales

Artist - Photographer

Angela Garzon

Bookstore

Verbatim Books

Boutique Clothing Store

Stroll

Boutique Hotel

Inn at Moonlight Beach

Camera Store

George's Camera

Canabis Dispensary

March and Ash

Concert Venue

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Doggy Day Care

Platinum Pet Sitting Co.

Engagement Rings

Marrow Fine

Evening News Broadcast

NBC 7

Event Venue

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Florist

Native Poppy

Golf Course

Torrey Pines Golf Course

Golf Store

Land & Sea Golf

Grocery Store

The Mighty Bin

Groom & Bridal Wear

The Bustle Bridal Boutique

Jewelry Store

Gorjana

Karaoke Bar

The Lamplighter

Local Casino

Sycuan Casino Resort

Local Theme Park Or Attraction

San Diego Zoo

Mall

Westfield UTC

Morning News Broadcast

FOX 5 KSWB TV

Movie Theater

The Lot Liberty Station

Museum

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Music Nightclub

Belly Up Tavern

Musician - Cover/Tribute

Yächtly Crëw

Musician - Indie Rock

Shane Hall

Musician - Jazz

Nick Caldwell

Musician - Pop

Jason Mraz

Musician - Singer/ Songwriter

Jason Mraz

Nightclub

Belly Up Tavern

Outdoors & Bicycle Store

REI

Pet Store

Dexter's Deli

Radio DJ

Rick Morten

Radio Morning Show

KPBS Radio (89.5 FM)

Hotel

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Sports Team

San Diego Padres

Scenic Spot

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park

Shoe Shop

Road Runner Sports

Shopping Center

Westfield UTC

Social Media Personality

Jodie Alonso

Staycation Hotel

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

Surf Shop

Clairemont Surf Shop

Theater Group

Lamb's Players Theatre

Thrift Shop

Buffalo Exchange

Wedding & Event Planner

Joseph Harmes

Weekend Road Trip

Palm Springs

