Best of San Diego 2023: Health & Wellness

It's always sunny in San Diego—get outdoors and active with the best our city has to offer

Torrey Pines Paragliding

Best Place to Sleep in a Tree

Alter Experiences at Mt. Laguna

Husband-wife hosts Rami Abdel and Shantel Seoane created Alter Experiences as a haven away from city hustle. They thought of everything to make tent camping accessible and hassle-free (including luxurious linens and outdoor kitchens), but what makes this place extra special are the tree hammocks. Equipped with super cozy, warm sleeping bags and lights that make them glow like fireflies or aliens (depending on your imagination), they offer a unique, weightless outdoor sleeping experience. –CG

Best Club for Long Runs and Bar Crawls

Black Flag Running Club

Back in the day, there used to be something called Ed’s Run, an event loosely organized through meetup.com that brought 50 to 100 people together by the harbor to jog five miles and then consume many beers at the Waterfront Bar & Grill. These days, Ed’s Run is no longer, well, running, but there are still social exercise clubs to be found. Black Flag Running Club has weekday evening meetups and Saturday long runs that are well-organized and held at a rotating list of locations. The group has no pretensions about speed or ability, is welcoming to all, and is heavy on the socializing—with plenty of drinking and parties to counteract the miles you’re putting in. –CT

Mission Trails

Best Epic Hike Challenge

All Five Peaks in Mission Trails in One Day

Say you’ve tackled most of the region’s hikes and are looking for a new challenge. Well, what about climbing all five peaks in Mission Trails on the same day? There are plenty of people—some as young as four or five—who’ve hiked all the mountains. But doing all the treks in 24 hours scores you special status. If you complete the challenge without any driving between peaks, you’ll have earned endless bragging rights. –CT

Best Jet Skiing For Crazy Wave-Jumping

San Diego Jet Skis

You can rent jet skis from just about anywhere around the city, but to really feel the power of these bad boys, head out of Coronado with San Diego Jet Ski Rentals and skip the slow-paced bayside options. Because of the many motor boats and the distance to the ocean, renting from here gives you more opportunities to wave-jump and feel the wind in your hair. –NM

Best Adventure for High-Octane Families

Tandem Paragliding at Torrey Pines

Even the youngest thrill-seekers can experience the epic adventure of a tandem paraglide at Torrey Pines Gliderport. Expert instructors answer all your questions and ease pre-jump jitters with clear guidelines. While waiting, the gliderport offers the ideal picnic spot with a view. Then, gear up in a helmet equipped with a GoPro and soar for 25 minutes of pure exhilaration over the serene coastline. Check that one off the bucket list! –CG

The Hub Pickleball Courts

Best Place to Run a Racket

The Hub Pickleball

If you haven’t tried pickleball yet, what are you waiting for? The Hub is San Diego’s largest dedicated pickleball facility, boasting 26 courts, a pro shop, restaurant, event space, and clinics for beginners and pro picklers alike. Memberships start at $99 a month, with discounted youth prices and drop-in options also available. Ready to watch, but not play? Don’t miss the World Series of Pickleball at The Hub from Oct. 27–29. –BD

Most Posh Way to Play Outside

Coronado Lawn Bowling Club

Dress in all white to look dapper outdoors during a game of lawn bowling hosted by the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club. Operating since 1935, the nonprofit club offers free lessons to San Diego County residents on the artificial green adjacent to the Coronado Public Library. Trainees get to feel boujee with 30-day access to the green and equipment to master their throws. Call to request gratis instruction. –MK

Best Bathhouse Remodel

The Golden Door

Guests from across the continent travel to luxury retreat The Golden Door for relaxation and rejuvenation. The all-inclusive health spa pairs activities like yoga, hiking, and meditation with pampering such as massage, skin, and nail services for a full-body reset. This utopian property got a facelift with a multi-million dollar renovation, including complete overhauls of the bathhouse and pools, plus upgrades to their 40 guestrooms. While the bathhouse dates back to 1958, improvements include a new Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, cold-plunge pool, and an LED light therapy bed. –KO

Most Underrated Leg Workout

Pedal Boating on Lake Murray

All due respect to lunges, but frankly, you’re terrible and everybody hates you. Luckily, it’s always leg day on Lake Murray. Vessel rentals–which include pedal boats, canoes, kayaks, rowboats, and motorboats–are first come, first served at the concession stand Wednesdays through Sundays. Pedal boat rates start at #30 for the first hour and $15 every hour after. It’s a surprisingly easy (and scenic!) way to develop thighs of steel. –BD

Best Race to Set a PR with Santa

Holiday Half in December

Held just before Christmas, this annual half-marathon starts on Carmel Mountain Road and then lets you roll on downhill for the entire course. It traces the State Route 56 bike path and finishes at Torrey Pines State Beach for a net 714 feet of elevation loss over 13.1 miles. It’s pretty tough to run it and not set a personal record—or at least feel like it was a super fun and easy time. And you can get your racing done right before the holidays, then kick back and feast until the new year. –CT

