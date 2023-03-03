For years, brunch cocktails meant bloody marys and mimosas—not bad choices, but not as inventive as their evening counterparts. With craft cocktails’ explosion in popularity, bartenders saw an opportunity to make brunch menus more interesting.
A perfect example is Little Italy brunch mecca Morning Glory, where the menu is thoughtfully divided into cocktails to pair with your meal or mood. Beverage director Anthony Schmidt said the general idea is to embrace the spirit (and experience) of brunch: “Bigger, longer drinks with care not to lean too sweet, and savory, satiating options for hangry guests dealing with long waits.”
It’s not difficult to find other great brunch cocktails around town. Kindred in South Park serves the Serpentine, featuring reposado tequila, a tasty verdita, prickly pear brandy, and dry curacao. University Heights’ Madison and its brunch-focused lil’ sis Madi (in Normal Heights) both serve the light, refreshing Motor Bike, made with blanco tequila, watermelon, Aperol, ginger, and lime.
In Little Italy, Queenstown Public House has a breakfast old fashioned that gets a double shot of coffee from Mr. Black coffee liqueur and Pannikin cold brew. In Carlsbad, Shorehouse Kitchen’s homage to the mai tai features a housemade lilikoi fruit foam and macadamia nut blossom honey.
The Cantalupo at Mission Hills’ Cardellino, made with gin, lime, cantaloupe, mint, and salt, hits all the right notes. Little Lion Cafe in Ocean Beach offers an antioxidant-rich sangria made with hibiscus and fresh juices. And at The Shores in La Jolla, the Dragonberry Paloma is spicy and sublime, made with dragon berry vodka, muddled jalapenos and cucumbers, grapefruit juice, lime, and soda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.