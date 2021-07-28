By nominating an individual for San Diego Magazine’s Celebrating Women Awards, you will be giving them the opportunity to be honored for their achievements. We thank you in advance for nominating each woman and wish you luck! Please note, by nominating an individual, they are not guaranteed an award or listing within San Diego Magazine. The nomination criteria are as follows:
Who is eligible?
Nominees must be outstanding members of the community and a resident of San Diego County.
Who can nominate? Any individual, 18 years or older, is eligible to nominate a candidate.
Nomination deadline: Nominations must be received by Friday, July 30, 5:00pm PST.
Judging/Award Committee: The award committee is comprised of previous years’ Celebrating Women honorees.
Method of Selecting Award Recipient: The award committee will use a rating scale of 1 to 5 in each category, with 5 being the highest rating. Each nominee will be rated in the following categories:
- Leadership
- Community Involvement
- Influence
- Accomplishment
