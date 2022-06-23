San Diego Magazine’s Celebrating Women 2022 Nominations

San Diego Magazine’s Annual Celebrating Women Awards are back! It's time to celebrate San Diegans who are making waves and changing the game. Our awards honor standout women or those who identify as female in six (6) categories (Builders, Creators, Activists, Healers, Public Servants, and Moguls), along with San Diego Magazine’s selected Woman of the Year.
A panel of 5-6 unbiased female judges will select between 150 to 250 finalists to be invited to our award ceremony. They will then select one honoree in each category and one Woman of the Year to be presented with an award at the ceremony. In order to keep it a true surprise, each honoree will not be announced until our in-person Celebrating Women Awards Ceremony at the Town & Country Hotel on November 17, 2022. We look forward to receiving your nomination(s) and wish your nominee(s) the best of luck!
Instructions + Requirements
Individuals may only be nominated in one category. All nominees will automatically be eligible to receive the Woman of the Year Award.
Nominees must be 21+
Incomplete forms, including those with unanswered questions will automatically be disqualified.
If an individual is nominated more than once, our judges will select the most thorough nomination form to move forward with.
Nominating an individual does NOT guarantee they will be covered in San Diego magazine.
All nominees and nominators will be notified if they were selected as a finalist. However, this does not guarantee them a seat at the award ceremony. Individual seats will cost $50 each.
Please read through the categories below in order to select the best one to nominate each individual for. Some industries are listed in multiple categories. Please select the one you feel your nominee fits best in. We encourage you to thoroughly answer each question on the nomination form, so our judges can gain a full scope of just how amazing your nominee is.
Nomination Categories
BUILDER
- STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)
- Education
- Trade
CREATOR
- Food, Bev, and Hospitality
- Sports and Entertainment
- Art and Design
ACTIVIST
- Charitable Causes + Non-Profits
- Social Justice
- Law + Legal
HEALER
- Healthcare (Mental + Physical)
- Wellness and Fitness
PUBLIC SERVANTS
- Government
- Military Service
- Law + Legal
- Education
MOGUL
- Entrepreneurs
- Business Women
- CEO’s + Leaders
