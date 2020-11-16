The web intern work closely with the Digital Media Director and Web Editor to assist with a variety of projects associated with our Advertising, Marketing and Editorial departments. Your focus will be on website production and may include digital marketing and advertising. This position is ideal for students interested in pursuing careers in front-end web design, publishing, digital marketing, and digital advertising.
Responsibilities
- Assist with daily maintenance of website, including uploading articles and resizing photos.
- Assist in developing and sending marketing and house email blasts in HTML/CSS.
- Assist with design and development of digital banner ads as skillset allows.
- Work with Editorial and Marketing teams to publish issue and blog content to SanDiegoMagazine.com as skillset allows.
- Assist in digital local market research. Research trends and traffic in Google Analytics.
Requirements
This is an unpaid internship; student must be able to receive school credit through their university. The candidate should have basic knowledge of HTML/CSS, Photoshop, and InDesign. The candidate must be detail-oriented, responsible, and flexible. Come with a willingness to learn!
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their resumes to Rebecca Wilson at rebeccaw@sdmag.com with “Web Intern” as the subject.
We are currently looking for applicants for our Spring 2021 Internship program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.