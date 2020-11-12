San Diego Magazine is an award-winning monthly publication with 869,000+ readers across a multimedia platform. The Creative Director is responsible for driving the creative strategy of the brand and is highly “hands-on” in the planning, producing, and designing processes. The person in this position must be comfortable spending as much time at their desk designing as they are producing and directing photoshoots outside of the office. This person is required to be up to date on latest design trends and software, and is always thinking “outside the box” to push the brand further.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Lead brand visual identity across print, web, and social media
- Conceptualize art, photography, and design for covers, features, and department pages
- Produce and direct photoshoots (styling experience not required, but a plus)
- Manage freelance designers, photographers, and illustrators
- Collaborate with the editorial team on story ideas and visuals to accompany them
- Direct the design of a story from concept to final product
- Maintain cohesivity of the brand across all platforms
- Coordinate with the print production team and upload monthly issue to press
- Create and manage a monthly budget
Qualifications:
- A background in print publication design is a MUST
- 5+ years minimum experience in design or related field
- Bachelor’s Degree, or higher, in design or related field
- Expert in Adobe Creative Suite (specifically InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator)
- Knowledge of print production
- Management experience
- Ability to work quickly and efficiently under pressure of monthly deadlines
To Apply:
Please submit your resume, and a link to your portfolio or PDF of relevant work samples to Marie Tutko at mariet@sdmag.com.
Local candidates will be given preference, but the company may be open to remote candidates in the Pacific Time Zone. The company does not pay for relocation.
San Diego Magazine offers a competitive salary dependent upon experience, and offers a full compliment of benefits, including paid time off, medical/dental/vision/life insurances, a flexible spending account, and 401(k).
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. The statements are not intended to be constructed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skill required.
San Diego Magazine is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.