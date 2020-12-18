San Diego Magazine is seeking a talented, self-motivated, enthusiastic Art Director to join our team. The ideal candidate is highly creative, resourceful, and always eager to learn new skills! They will be part of the design team responsible for the design and production of several custom client print and digital magazines, print and digital branding, marketing materials, and social media graphics.
The design team works closely with the internal marketing and events departments creating advertising campaigns and branding for our extensive list of products and our numerous yearly events (as soon as they’re able to resume) as well as with our custom department creating unique editorial content for some of San Diego’s most respected brands. This role manages original photoshoots as well as oversees freelance photographers, illustrators, and other vendors as needed.
Responsibilities:
Art directing and designing custom publications: includes client meetings, concepting, reading copy, sourcing imagery, and commissioning freelance photographers and illustrations with a budget)
Photoshoot production: researching/scouting photoshoot locations, getting permits for photoshoots, ordering and picking up props
Concepting and designing client branded social media graphics, including Instagram stories
Housekeeping duties: team meetings, archiving packaged design files, cropping PDFs, and more
Support design team with other needs, including but not limited to San Diego Magazine editorial design, sales and marketing collateral, ad production, social media graphics, and event branding
Qualifications:
4+ years of professional design experience
Strong portfolio of past work
Expert knowledge in magazine production and editorial design
Experience with brand style guides and working with clients
Ability to concept and execute photoshoots
Development of concepts executed into print, collateral, and digital design
Great eye for design, a passion for creating design solutions, and a self-motivated worker
Excellent time management skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Knowledge of paper quality and print pre-production
Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite, specifically InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator
Working knowledge of After Effects and animation a plus
Knowledge of social media principles and design standards
Available to work during heavy production times and complete assigned jobs on schedule
Knowledge of principles of digital marketing, best practices, and SEO a plus
Compensation
San Diego Magazine offers a competitive salary dependent upon experience, and offers a full compliment of benefits, including paid time off, medical/dental/vision/life insurances, a flexible spending account, and 401(k).
How To Apply
Please submit your resume, and a link to your portfolio or PDF of relevant work samples to Trina Thayne at trinat@sdmag.com.
Local candidates will be given preference, but the company may be open to remote candidates in the Pacific Time Zone. The company does not pay for relocation.
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. The statements are not intended to be constructed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skill required.
San Diego Magazine is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.
