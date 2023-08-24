Title: Administrative Assistant/Office Manager
Department: Operations
Reports To: Chief Executive Officer
Hours: Part-time with option to go full-time in the future
Pay: $20/hour, non-exempt
Company
San Diego Magazine is a house of storytellers who really, really know the city. We give readers the insider information they need to experience the best of San Diego—where to eat, drink, and experience, perspectives on the style, businesses, and people that shape the region. We give our audience access to places in San Diego few people see, bring them insight and facts that bring a story alive, and focus on wit/humor/electric narratives. We're constantly exploring the city, and work together to form ideas and inspiration. Teamwork and collaboration are at the core of our success. Talent and work ethic are obviously highly important, but just as important is being easy and inspiring to work with. A positive, respectful, supportive environment is everything.
Job Position
We are seeking a highly organized, proactive, and detail-oriented individual to join our team as an Administrative Assistant/Office Manager. This role is crucial to the smooth functioning of our office environment and will involve a combination of administrative support, office management, and coordination responsibilities. The ideal candidate will be highly resourceful, adaptable, skilled at accomplishing assigned projects with little direction and capable of multitasking in a fast-paced creative environment.
Responsibilities
Administrative Support
- Manage and prioritize executive calendars, appointments, and meetings.
- Screen and direct incoming calls and emails, providing courteous and professional responses when necessary.
- Prepare and edit documents, presentations, and reports as required.
- Maintain accurate records and databases, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality.
- Assist in travel arrangements, accommodations, and itineraries.
Office Management
- Oversee office operations and supplies, ensuring that the office is well-equipped and maintained.
- Welcome visitors and clients, ensuring a positive and professional impression.
- Coordinate and manage office events, meetings, and conferences.
- Manage office communication channels and ensure effective dissemination of information.
- Address and resolve facility-related issues promptly.
Coordination and Collaboration
- Serve as a central point of contact for internal and external stakeholders.
- Collaborate with various departments to facilitate cross-functional communication and projects.
- Coordinate and schedule team meetings, taking and distributing minutes as needed.
- Assist in the onboarding of new employees, providing them with necessary information and resources.
Financial and Budget Management
- Assist in expense tracking and reimbursement processes.
- Monitor and manage office budget for supplies, events, and other relevant expenses.
- Liaise with finance department to ensure accurate financial reporting.
Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement
- Identify operational inefficiencies and propose creative solutions to enhance office productivity.
- Streamline administrative processes to improve workflow and reduce redundancies.
- Handle unforeseen challenges with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
Qualifications
- Proven experience in administrative support, office management, or related roles.
- Proficiency in office software tools such as Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with a professional demeanor.
- Strong organizational and time-management abilities to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
- Attention to detail and accuracy in data entry and documentation.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.
- Adaptability to changing priorities and willingness to take on new challenges.
- Positive can-do attitude, strong interpersonal skills, and a team-oriented mindset.
Education
- High school diploma or equivalent required.
- Additional relevant certifications or coursework in office management or administration are a plus.
Work Environment
This role is based in our San Diego office and may require occasional flexibility in working hours to accommodate special projects or events. If you are a motivated individual with a passion for organization and a keen eye for detail, we encourage you to apply. Join our growing team and contribute to the efficient functioning of our dynamic office environment.
*Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and explaining why you're a great fit for this role to MagazineCareers@sdmag.com*
