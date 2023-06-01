Title: Brand Strategist
Department: Marketing
Reports To: Chief Marketing Officer/Director of Sales and Chief Content Officer
Hours: Full-time
Salary: $50-75k DOE
Company:
San Diego Magazine gives readers the insider information they need to experience the Best of San Diego—from the best places to dine and travel to the style, businesses, and people that shape the region. This is the magazine for San Diegans with a need to know. As an enthusiastic group, our company enjoys working together and constantly looks to one another for ideas and inspiration. Teamwork and collaboration are at the core of our success.
Job Description:
The Brand Strategist is responsible for developing and executing campaigns for San Diego Magazine’s extensive client portfolio for both new and existing clients. This includes developing and managing positioning, messaging, and visual identity for potential advertisers. The Brand Strategist will develop a deep understanding of how content is monetized across all of SDM’s channels, and work across departments to ensure client success.
Responsibilities:
● Develop and execute campaigns for San Diego Magazine advertisers and SDM Studio clients. Develop and manage the client’s positioning, messaging, and visual identity. This could involve developing campaign names, taglines, and themes.
● Work with internal and external teams to ensure that the brand is consistently represented across all channels for their ad buy
● Assist Social Media Manager with execution of paid and internal marketing campaigns. This will occasionally involve assisting with caption writing and translating paid campaigns into visual messaging fit for social media platforms.
● Analyze data and trends to identify opportunities for brand growth
● Develop and execute marketing campaigns that support SDM’s brand strategy
● Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices
● Formulate creative concepts and bring them to life. This may involve creative directing photo and video shoots for clients and for SDM marketing initiatives.
● Proactively assist the sales team with pitches and new business development. Work with the sales team to explore past clients and develop creative strategies to win them back
● Be strong in sales, analytics, and creativity
● Act as project manager on large campaigns to ensure they are completed correctly, creatively and on-time. Assist with account management for major campaigns
Qualifications:
● Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, or a related field
● 3-5 years of experience in brand management, public relations or advertising
● Proven track record of success in developing and executing brand campaigns in an array of mediums
● Strong understanding of brand positioning, messaging, and visual identity
● Experience with design platforms including Adobe Illustrator, Canva or other
● Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with proven experience in leading client relationships
● Ability to work independently and as part of a team
● Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. A solution-oriented attitude is a must.
● Experience with market research and data analysis
● Experience with managing multiple marketing campaigns and social media accounts
● Experience working with well-established brands on an array of projects
● Be organized, professional, and a good note-taker
● Be able to write in different voices (brand copywriting, creatives)
● Be able to multitask and manage projects
● Be a nice and good person
To apply, email: Aott@chromecitycreative.com Subject line: SDM Brand Strategist
