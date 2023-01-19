Reports to: CFO
Department: Accounting
Status: Non-Exempt, Part-time
Rate of pay: $30.00-$35.00 per hour
Company Description
San Diego Magazine gives readers the insider information they need to experience the Best of San Diego—from the best places to dine and travel to the style, businesses, and people that shape the region. This is the magazine for San Diegans with a need to know. As an enthusiastic group, our company enjoys working together and constantly looks to one another for ideas and inspiration. Teamwork and collaboration are at the core of our success.
Job Description
The Accounting Manager is responsible for performing highly specialized accounting work required to maintain the company’s general ledger. Working under the direction of the CFO, the Accounting Manger directs and coordinates the daily activities of the accounting department to quickly and accurately record the revenues, expenditures, assets, and liabilities of the company. The incumbent should be a highly motivated self-starter.
Responsibilities
● Oversees the daily accounting activities required to maintain the company’s general ledger.
● Bi-monthly payroll processing including monthly commissions.
● Analyzes, prepares and inputs payroll data using ADP.
● Ensures compliance with all applicable state and federal wage and hour laws.
● Performs various journal entries, account reconciliations, and provides general ledger support.
● Cash reconciliations, check runs, accounts payable transactions
● Processes expense reimbursements and classifies accordingly to the GL
● Cash management
● Maintains organized set of detailed records and files to document financial transactions.
● Resolves complex accounting issues, utilizing the CFO when needed.
● Coordinates monthly closing activities.
● Makes and implements recommendations to improve accounting processes and procedures.
● Performs other duties as assigned or required.
Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities
● Strong understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
● Bachelors Degree in Accounting or Finance or relative field
● Minimum 4 years of Accounting related experience
● Proficient in Microsoft Excel and comfortable with a use of formulas (VLOOKUP, SUMIF, Pivot Tables etc)
● Ability to develop and establish financial policies and procedures.
● Ability to work independently, with little supervision.
● Ability to analyze financial data and to prepare accurate reports in a timely fashion.
● Knowledge of policies and practices associated with payroll and benefits administration.
● Knowledge of personnel policies and procedures.
● Bonus if Experience with using ADP
● Ability to effectively use a modern automated financial management system.
● Strong organizational skills and the ability to maintain detailed records.
● Ability to communicate effectively both written and verbally.
● Ability to work effectively under stressful conditions.
● Ability to exercise initiative and sound judgment and to react with discretion under varying conditions.
● Bonus if has knowledge of Sage Accounting and Ad Sales Genius a plus.
Education & Work Experience Requirements
● A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree with an emphasis in accounting.
● At least four years of experience in the area of payroll, accounts payable, and expense reimbursements, or the equivalent.
● Experience working with an automated financial management system.
How To Apply
If you believe you meet the requirements and have a genuine interest in the field, please apply by sending your resume to magazinecareers@sdmag.com.
