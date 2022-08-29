 Skip to main content
CH x SDM Book Club

Join us for our inaugural Book Club where we'll read, discuss and mull over the books that have shaped our lives—all while supporting our local shops

CH + SDM Book Club

Books are Airbnbs for your brain.

Thanks for wanting to join our literary side hustle: the CH Projects and San Diego Magazine Book Club. It’s a clunky name, but it’s ours.

We created this club because we believe in the regenerative power of independent bookstores. And the power of a well-chosen cluster of words to shift whole lives. The club will be based around the books that shaped our own.

To join this sexy book club, enter your information in the form below. As esteemed members, you’ll be the first to know each month’s selected book. Expect to receive an email soon the first book, which will be available at participating bookstores by September 1.

We also announced the first book in the September issue of San Diego Magazine. We encourage you to subscribe (this is also a scheme to support local media and creatives).

Please visit one of the participating local, indie bookshops listed below to get your copy. Keep your receipt, snap a photo, and email it to us at books@sdmag.com.

We’ll randomly select one member each month to win $300 to any Consortium Holdings Projects establishment (Born & Raised, Neighborhood, Polite Provisions, Ironside, Craft & Commerce, Part Time Lover, Fortunate Son, etc.).

More details to come.

A sincere thank you,

Consortium Holdings Project & San Diego Magazine

Participating Bookstores

La Playa Books

Point Loma

1026 Rosecrans St.

San Diego CA 92106

619-226-2601

 

Warwick’s

La Jolla

7812 Girard Ave.

La Jolla CA 92037

858-454-0347

Diesel Books

Del Mar

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 104

San Diego, CA 92130

858-925-7078

Verbatim Books

North Park

3793 30th St.

San Diego, CA 92104

619-501-7466

The Book Catapult

South Park

3010-B Juniper Street

San Diego, CA 92104

619-795-3780

Bay Books Coronado

Coronado

1007 Orange Ave.

Coronado, CA 92118

619-435-0070

How to Enter to Win a CH Gift Card

  1. Purchase the month’s book at one of the local bookstores below.
  2. Email a photo your receipt to books@sdmag.com. (For a bonus entry, snap a picture of your book and tag us on Instagram: @sandiegomag.)
  3. We’ll announce the winner at the beginning of the following month.

Discussion Questions, Member Events, Happy Hours, and More

Check back soon for the latest.

Enter your information below to sign-up for the CH x SDM Book Club

