CH x SDM Book Club

Books are Airbnbs for your brain.
Thanks for wanting to join our literary side hustle: the CH Projects and San Diego Magazine Book Club. It’s a clunky name, but it’s ours.
We created this club because we believe in the regenerative power of independent bookstores. And the power of a well-chosen cluster of words to shift whole lives. The club will be based around the books that shaped our own.
To join this sexy book club, enter your information in the form below. As esteemed members, you’ll be the first to know each month’s selected book. Expect to receive an email soon the first book, which will be available at participating bookstores by September 1.
We also announced the first book in the September issue of San Diego Magazine. We encourage you to subscribe (this is also a scheme to support local media and creatives).
Please visit one of the participating local, indie bookshops listed below to get your copy. Keep your receipt, snap a photo, and email it to us at books@sdmag.com.
We’ll randomly select one member each month to win $300 to any Consortium Holdings Projects establishment (Born & Raised, Neighborhood, Polite Provisions, Ironside, Craft & Commerce, Part Time Lover, Fortunate Son, etc.).
More details to come.
A sincere thank you,
Consortium Holdings Project & San Diego Magazine
Participating Bookstores
La Playa Books
Point Loma
1026 Rosecrans St.
San Diego CA 92106
619-226-2601
Warwick’s
La Jolla
7812 Girard Ave.
La Jolla CA 92037
858-454-0347
Diesel Books
Del Mar
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92130
858-925-7078
Verbatim Books
North Park
3793 30th St.
San Diego, CA 92104
619-501-7466
The Book Catapult
South Park
3010-B Juniper Street
San Diego, CA 92104
619-795-3780
Bay Books Coronado
Coronado
1007 Orange Ave.
Coronado, CA 92118
619-435-0070
How to Enter to Win a CH Gift Card
- Purchase the month’s book at one of the local bookstores below.
- Email a photo your receipt to books@sdmag.com. (For a bonus entry, snap a picture of your book and tag us on Instagram: @sandiegomag.)
- We’ll announce the winner at the beginning of the following month.
Discussion Questions, Member Events, Happy Hours, and More
Check back soon for the latest.
