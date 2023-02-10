Real money gambling sites are becoming increasingly popular in the betting world. There are lots of opportunities to win money, but there are also lots of opportunities to lose money. Gambling is risky, but most people who play casino games already know this. However, it gets even more dangerous with the plethora of platforms available to play online casino games, which may or may not be legitimate.
We have compiled this list to save you the risk of trial and error and the burden of spending so much time researching. This list features the top online gambling sites that are legitimate, easy to use, and offer a great variety, including online sports betting for people who are into it. They are carefully selected using important criteria outlined below.
Top 5 Online Gambling Sites & Apps
Below are the five top gambling sites that offer great games and everything you want in an online casino. We have gone further to highlight each of their strengths.
Ignition Casino - Overall Best Online Gambling Site; Top Pick
Bovada - Top Rated Gambling Site For Sports Betting
Cafe Casino - Popular Real Money Gambling Site With Huge Welcome Bonuses
BitStarz - Best Crypto Gambling Site With No Deposit Bonuses
7Bit Casino - Variety of Games With Fastest Payouts
1. Ignition Casino - Overall Best Online Gambling Site; Top Pick
This casino has been in existence for over six years. As a result, they have a well-established customer base that trusts them and keeps coming back. They are one of the most popular destinations for gamers and bettors who love online casino gambling.
Ignition Casino serves an American audience, providing you with over 300 slot games, poker tournaments, and table games. They also have live dealer games of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. In addition to a good selection of games, they have a wide selection of payment methods, including crypto. Your transactions are secure via their SSL certificate-protected website.
Furthermore, all of their games are created by well-known game providers like RTG (real-time gaming) and Rival Gaming. Therefore, you can be sure of the quality of the games and how interesting they will be. The casino games range in difficulty, so there is something for both beginners and experts.
Highlights
Great User Interface: When gambling online, it is always important that the casino's website is easy to understand and navigate for a user. Ignition Casino games are great, and their website has a great layout. The color coding is aesthetically pleasing, and the site has a comprehensive site map to navigate all its sections.
Games: Ignition Casino has anonymous tables to play poker games free of predators. They also have poker tournaments and a dedicated poker section with lots of games and guides for poker lovers. This makes it arguably the best online gambling site for those who love poker. Additionally, Ignition Casino has a virtual sports section for those who are into sports betting.
Extra Security: The website of Ignition Casino is SSL protected, meaning that all your payment and ID information are safe. They are encrypted and protected from third parties who may be out to steal people's personal information.
Furthermore, to ensure you are of legal age to gamble online, the owner of your credit card, and the person who will receive any profits made, you will have to do an ID verification. This KYC step is necessary to make a deposit or withdraw any winnings.
Deals and Bonuses: Ignition Casino has a lot of weekly promos and bonus offers you might get in your mail from the moment you sign up. Their first bonus is a deposit bonus of up to $3000, depending on whether you deposit crypto or regular cash.
They also have a referral bonus where you get 200% of whatever amount your friend deposits up to $100. If they make a crypto deposit, you get 25% more, and you can get these bonuses on every friend you refer. There is no limit.
Pros
Unique specialty poker games
Reasonable wagering requirements
Comprehensive help center
Anonymous poker tables
Comprehensive guides for beginners
Cons
No anonymous gambling option
Direct contacts are social media channels.
2. Bovada - Top Rated Gambling Site For Sports Betting
Bovada is an online casino that excels, especially in sports betting. From the moment you open the site, you realize how in-depth their sportsbook is as it opens you up to the world of almost 30 different sports. You can find a section for trending events worldwide where you can start. There is also the option to bet on horse racing.
Furthermore, they have a guide for you if you have never placed a bet before. Although their sports book is great, they are not lacking on the casino games side of things. If you are more into playing casino games to gamble online, they also have enough in store for you.
Bovada has poker rooms, live dealer games, and some regular casino games like slots and table games such as roulettes, blackjack, and so on. The themes of their games range from the classics to more modern designs and graphics to keep you hooked. They engage the services of top-tier gaming providers like RTG to achieve this.
Highlights
Customer Support: For the resolution of any disputes that may occur as a result of your use of their website, Bovada has a dedicated email for dispute resolution. When you contact them via email, their customer representatives sort out the issue.
You can also request that a supervisor rather than a representative address your issue. Furthermore, you can reach them on various social media platforms to connect or contact them.
Bonuses: Bovada has a $750 welcome bonus, but you can get up to $4500 in bonuses when you play with crypto. They also have a separate dedicated $250 sports welcome bonus. If you refer friends, you can get up to $275 per friend you refer, and you also get reward points for being a loyal customer. Finally, you can get a $3000 casino welcome bonus and up to 100% bonus on your poker deposit.
Affiliate Program: Another great thing about this gambling site is that if you love them so much, you can promote them in exchange for money. You can be an affiliate for the poker rooms, sportsbook, racebook, or casino itself. It has three commission models you can choose from. With this, you can profit much more from your love for gambling than your winnings.
VIP Program: Bovada has a VIP program that consists of six levels. You rise through the ranks the more you play, and each level has perks. Apart from the first and last levels, others have three sub-levels. Advancing through these levels and winning perks makes gambling even more exciting for Bovada users.
Pros
Demo mode available
Live sports betting available
No fees when you play with crypto
Remarkable blackjack range
Horse racing betting available
Cons
Contact email is hard to find on website
Site navigation is a little buggy
3. Cafe Casino - Popular Real Money Gambling Site With Huge Welcome Bonuses
Cafe Casino has existed for over eight years and has steadily made a name for itself. They highly promote their jackpot section with an extensive range of progressive and fixed jackpot games. These games are in sections ranging from slots to poker and even bingo.
Their website is very easy to navigate, making them a great choice for gambling beginners. They have a great selection of games apart from jackpots that you can explore. There are live dealer options available and specialty games. They also have video poker for those who love that extra realism in their online poker games.
Highlights
Deposit Bonus: Cafe casino offers up to 250% deposit bonus on regular money deposits and up to 350% on crypto deposits. However, depending on the method you use for making the deposit, you may be subject to a certain minimum amount.
Reputation: Cafe Casino has a pretty solid reputation in the gambling world owing to its solid work. The services they put out are credible and verified by the many people that use them. Furthermore, they are licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, giving them further credibility.
Weekly Bonus: There is a mystery bonus every Thursday for active players. This is an incentive for the players to continue being active and a reward at the same time for continued activity.
Reward Points: Apart from the weekly Thursday bonus, active players also earn reward points. One can accumulate these points and then exchange them for cash later.
Pros
Great progressive jackpot slots
Many jackpot games
Completely mobile-optimized
Great online reputation
Loyalty points are permanent
Cons
No sports betting
4. BitStarz - Best Crypto Gambling Site With No Deposit Bonuses
BitStarz is popular as a bitcoin casino. However, they now accept other deposit forms, although they still favor bitcoin as an ultra-modern casino. It is built for the modern-day gambler comfortable with technology, particularly crypto. You can even buy crypto with your card via their website.
They have a great collection of table games that contain all the classics, but they are refined to reflect modern themes and twists. When young gamers play them, they enjoy the feel of the game with new twists. They also have a lot of bonuses and promos like other casinos on this list.
Finally, they have a great variety of games supported on both web and mobile. In addition, the casino is available for gaming in several countries, so you can play even if you are traveling internationally.
Highlights
Game Graphics: As one of the crypto gambling sites out there, the site is very technologically advanced. As such, it reflects in the quality of the games they put out. The graphics of the games on BitStarz are extremely high quality, and they are sure to draw you in and dazzle you.
Award-Winning: Very few platforms can brag about being an award-winning online platform. BitStarz has been recognized severally in the gambling industry for the quality of its services. Further proof of their competence is their high rating on many rating platforms, including Trustpilot.
Phone Support: BitStarz is one of the rare platforms for online gambling that offers phone support in addition to live chat and email. Their customer support is always available for you to reach, and their lines are toll-free.
Anonymous Gaming: You do not need to create a gaming account with BitStarz to access some of its gaming features. This makes it perfect for some people who just want to have a little fun anonymously without staking anything or committing to the platform by signing up.
Pros
Toll-free customer service contact
Very modern operation and games
Many customer support contact options
Huge BTC referral bonus
No steep wagering requirements for bonuses
Cons
Has a deposit fee
Not many payment methods
5. 7Bit Casino - Variety of Games With Fastest Payouts
7Bit Casino is another crypto-friendly casino on our list. They also happen to be one of the largest, with over 3000 games available on their site. These include slots, live games, table games, jackpots, and exclusively bitcoin games.
They provide a great user experience with the unique design of their site. The website is easy to navigate, and you get a lot of bonuses upon signing up. Furthermore, if you join the VIP program, you have a larger avenue to make money from your gaming.
Finally, 7Bit Casino offers support in nine different languages, and they have a detailed guide to bitcoin for people unfamiliar with it. Therefore, they are suitable for both beginner and expert gamblers.
Highlights
Customer Support: They have 24/7 customer support available with an email option. You can also send them a ticket containing your support request, and they will promptly get back to you. Furthermore, their extensive FAQ page contains answers to most of your questions.
Provably Fair Games: They have a probability page explaining how you can prove that their games are not rigged but based on fair and random computer-generated algorithms. This is important for you to trust an online casino with your money.
Dedicated Crypto Games: 7Bit Casino has many games that are crypto games. Some of them include bitcoin slots, bitcoin jackpot slots, bitcoin live casino, bitcoin casino table games, bitcoin roulette, bitcoin poker, bitcoin baccarat, ethereum gambling, litecoin gambling, and dogecoin gambling.
Comp Points: When you play games on 7Bit Casino and join the VIP program, you earn comp points. These comp points can be exchanged for money once you have made up to four deposits since joining. As you go higher in the VIP levels, you can exchange your comp points for money at a higher rate.
Pros
Generous crypto bonus
Numerous payment methods
Easy withdrawal
Regular promos
Over 1,000 casino games
Cons
Has country restrictions on some games
Low withdrawal limits
How We Made The List Of Best Online Gambling Sites That Pay Real Money?
Our team came up with the final list of five after narrowing down a much longer list. They identified a few crucial things an online gambling site should have to be considered safe, legit, and a gamer's favorite.
What We Looked For
Safety: Gambling is already a huge risk or not, as there is a significant potential to lose money. However, online gambling websites may pose greater risks as they can be unregulated, rigged, and, worse, leave one's sensitive information available via the internet.
We made sure to shortlist only websites that have taken measures to secure their customers' information. With secure SSL certificates, proper licenses, and trustworthy game providers, these online casinos provide a safe zone to gamble online. Furthermore, our shortlisted sites adhere to the online gambling laws that govern them.
Convenience: The reason many people gamble online is for convenience. You can access online betting sites via smartphones and laptops. We looked for those with great user interfaces and navigation. Some of our selected choices also have smartphone apps to make gambling extra convenient for you.
Variety of Games: Online slots are the most popular online casino games you would find. So, all our selections have a robust selection of online slot games. In addition, we chose sites with specialty games, online poker games, and table games you would love. From the classics to modern themes and twists, there is enough variety to keep you playing.
Bonuses: Online gambling sites are known for their generous bonus offers. However, some of these offers come with steep wagering requirements. We looked out for casinos with decent signup offers, deposit bonuses, tournaments, promos, and chances to win a great deal of money. We made sure to check for casino sites whose wagering requirements were reasonable.
Customer Support: The best gambling sites offer great customer support. Our team researched, tested, and confirmed that the casinos we selected were reachable and responsive to complaints and inquiries.
Things to Consider Before Using An Online Gambling Platform
You should exercise caution when gambling online in order to protect your money and personal information. Consider the following things before using a gambling site:
Terms of Service
It might seem boring to read, but certain policies on the site are important to you as a user. You should at least scan through some of them to find any hidden terms and conditions that may be unfavorable to you, especially because you are putting real money at stake,
Device Compatibility
You should confirm that your chosen website is able to function flawlessly on your primary gaming device. So if you mostly use your mobile device for gaming, you should confirm that your chosen site is optimized for mobile gaming and not just web gaming.
Security
It is crucial that you only choose sites that encrypt your personal and payment information. Also, you should confirm that these sites operate under a valid gambling license and that their privacy policies protect you. If you have state laws regulating your use of online casinos, try to confirm that the casino of your choice meets your state's safety requirements.
FAQs Related To Online Gambling Sites
Q1. Is online gambling legal?
The laws concerning online gambling vary by state in the United States. You will need to research the specific laws of your state. While online gambling does not have wide acceptance in US states, sports betting is much more widely accepted. You may find that your state allows sports betting but not online gambling via casino games, poker rooms, and the like.
Q2. Online Gambling v Physical Gambling
If you are in a state where it is explicitly illegal to gamble online, you may have no other option but to walk into a live casino to get some action. Otherwise, the convenience of online gambling outweighs that of physical gambling. One of the biggest differences is the number of bonuses you have access to when you gamble online. There are seldom any or many bonuses when you walk into a live casino.
Furthermore, with online gambling, you can be anywhere while gambling on your device. And lastly, the variety you find online tremendously outweighs those in physical casinos most times. Without the rowdiness and noise of the casino atmosphere, you may be in a better headspace to enjoy your game and possibly make some winnings.
Q3. Can I make real money from gambling online
Yes, you can. There are a lot of real money gambling sites that payout actual cash if you win. The trouble is finding the legitimate ones, and that is why we have put together this list. However, it is important that you do not gamble with the idea that it will make you rich. Otherwise, you will likely be disappointed, as gambling is supposed to be fun first.
What Is The Best Gambling Site To Win Real Money?
Gambling is a fun leisure time activity and a great way to make some quick bucks if you are lucky. However, you must not go into gambling with the sole purpose of profit-making, as it might soon turn into a problem.
Also, you should note that almost all gambling sites have links to helplines in case you have a gambling addiction. That said, this list is the perfect reference if you are looking for top-tier online casinos to have some fun with.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.
If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to https://www.ncpgambling.org/or 1-800-522-4700
