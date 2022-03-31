Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
It is known that CBD supports health and provides many benefits such as relaxing the mind and the body, reducing stress and anxiety, relieving pain, regulating appetite, improving mood, etc. For that reason, the hemp market has an abundance of options and CBD products that provide such effects for the users. With that being said, if you like to enjoy CBD but at the same time eat delicious candy, then CBD gummies are the right products for you.
They are discreet to carry on the go, tasty, and easy to chew and digest, as well as pre-dosed, making them ideal treats for people that like to loosen up after a busy and stressful day. However, if you wonder what the best CBD gummies on the market are, keep reading to find out more about their quality and the effects they give.
List Of Top 5 Brands Selling Hemp Gummies
Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor's Pick
BudPop - Strongest Hemp Edibles with CBG + Ashwagandha
Cheef Botanicals - Top Shelf CBD Infused Gummies to Buy Online
Hollyweed CBD - Best Selling, Full Spectrum CBD Edibles
Fab CBD - Most Popular THC Free CBD Gummy Brands
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor's Pick
Brand overview
This Los Angeles-based brand is known to provide some of the best CBD gummies on the scene, as the team has years of experience in the organic food industry. Their main goal is to provide products that will bring wellness to the users and support their healthy lifestyle. What makes Exhale Wellness on top of the game is its determination to create products from natural sources only.
They not only make sure that each product is high-quality and effective, but they also implement third-party testing for both purity and potency checks. The internet is full of positive comments about this brand, and the number of satisfied customers can tell us a lot about their CBD products, including their delicious gummies.
Highlights
Ingredients
The main goal of Exhale Wellness is to make products from carefully-picked ingredients that are all-natural and organic. Hence, their high quality CBD gummies are plant-based, pure, and without any additives and artificial flavors and colors. Since Exhale is involved in the whole process, the team has partnered with Colorado farms to ensure organically-grown hemp for all of their products.
Many gummies are made with animal gelatin, but Exhale uses pectin and no animal by-products, so their gummies are also vegan-based and suitable for many customers. Users that have a food sensitivity or avoid dairy products can also enjoy Exhale’s tasty treats as they are dairy-free as well.
Flavor and potency
This brand also cares about their customer’s experience, which we really like, so their gummies come in several delicious flavors and excellent texture. While chewing their tasty edibles, you get to experience a relaxing sensation and relief from any discomfort.
Whether you are a beginner or experienced CBD user, Exhale’s gummies come in two potencies of 750 mg and 1500 mg in total and 25 mg and 50 mg CBD in each gummy. Exhale Wellness’s gummies are also available as cubes, and they don’t contain THC. However, the brand does offer CBD+THC gummies as well.
Price and testing
Since Exhale’s gummies are strong, delicious, and effective, you probably think that they must be very expensive. However, the brand wants to make such products accessible for everyone so you can get them for $44.95 and $84.95. With this brand, you don’t have to worry about feeling safe when consuming their gummies as independent labs test them for quality and potency, and the Certificate of Analysis is published on their site.
Delivery and refund policy
If you are impressed with what Exhale has to offer so far, wait until you find out that the brand offers fast delivery and free shipping on all orders. Moreover, the brand is open to getting new customers, so if you are purchasing for the first time, there is a 20% discount on your order. Still, if you are not satisfied, you can make use of the 30-days money-back guarantee to request a refund. If you get a subscription, you also save 25% of your order price.
Pros
The manufacturers recheck every product to ensure quality
Tasty gummies with incredible potency
Vegan-friendly, gluten-free and cruelty-free product
Tested for both purity and potency as well as affordable
The brand has a stellar reputation and years of experience
Excellent offer for new customers
Cons
The gummies are only available online
The higher potency might not be suitable for beginners
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness
#2. BudPop: Strongest Hemp Edibles with CBG + Ashwagandha
Brand overview
BudPop is a newer brand that has emerged on the market providing Delta 8 products, but now they have a line of CBD products as well. The owners are young wellness-conscious individuals with a combined experience of 30 years in product production, which results in high-quality, delicious, and popular products. In just a short period of time, BudPop managed to receive a fantastic reputation and gather a loyal customer base.
They offer products made from entirely organic ingredients and hemp grown in suitable conditions and without pesticides and chemicals. Additionally, with research and development along with third-party testing, the brand ensures that its products are safe to consume and potent enough to provide the therapeutic properties of CBD.
Highlights
Gummies selection
BudPop values the customer’s experience, so they offer a couple of different flavored options for their customers. The buyers can purchase Turmeric CBD gummies which are ideal for recovery after an intense workout and lifting weights. Gummies contain a powerful formula for the recovery of muscle soreness. These gummies consist of a blend of 25 mg CBD, 10 mg CBG, and 100 mg turmeric powder root per gummy, all of which are excellent for pain and recovery.
Besides these orange-flavored treats, the brand offers broad spectrum CBD gummies for sleep made from all-natural ingredients known to improve sleep quality. These blueberry-flavored edibles contain a combination of 25 mg CBD, 10 mg CBN, and 3 mg Melatonin in each gummy, which is perfect for people that have difficulty getting a good night of sleep.
Moreover, Budpop offers mixed berry gummies with each containing 25 mg CBD and 150 mg Ashwagandha that have been used for years for managing stress and anxiety. Finally, if you want to feel like you are relaxing on the beach, BudPop has you covered. Their full-spectrum gummies in watermelon flavor provide one of a kind experience.
Ingredients
Not only are all of BudPop’s gummies tasty and effective, but their treats are also plant-based and all-natural. People with different diets can purchase from BudPop carefree as their products are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and without animal by-products. Using advanced manufacturing practices, safe extraction methods, and eco-friendly farming practices, BudPop’s gummies are contaminants,additive-free, and non-GMO.
Price, transparency and usage
BudPop is a brand that puts attention to every detail when it comes to its products, along with price rates. All of their gummies are available for a cost of $59.95 for one pack, $179.95 for a pack of three jars, and $229.95 for a pack of three jars. The brand is also very transparent about everything they offer, so you can find dosing directions about each gummy they offer and lab reports of the product testing on their site.
Shipping and refund policy
Waiting for your favorite product to arrive is not a pleasant feeling, so BudPop makes sure that the delivery is very fast and the shipment is free of cost. Customers that get monthly subscriptions will save 25% of their purchase, while new buyers will get a 20% discount on their first order. We believe that you will love BudPop’s delicious gummy treats, but in case you wish to request a refund, there is a 30 days return policy.
Pros
Multiple flavors and gummies for different effects
Tasty and vegan CBD gummies for affordable pricing
Lab-tested products made only with organic ingredients
Discount offers for new customers
Highly potent products for maximum effect
Free shipping and a 30 days policy for return
Cons
You can’t purchase these gummies in a store
No international shipping yet
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop
#3. Cheef Botanicals: Top Shelf CBD Infused Gummies to Buy Online
Brand overview
Cheef Botanicals, as the name of the brand suggests, is focused on making plant-based products that won’t compromise the customers' health. The team behind the brand consists of health-conscious individuals and professionals who are passionate about CBD and the healing properties it provides.
They want to spread awareness of the effects such products give, and they use innovation and technology to create vegan, gluten, and dairy-free, as well as cruelty-free and non-GMO products.
Highlights
Ingredients
Cheef Botanicals offers two types of gummies: CBD fruits and CBD cubes, both of which are made using only scientifically backed and all-natural ingredients. Their edibles are specifically designed for vegans, but they can be used by everyone who wants to enjoy the benefits of the CBD cannabinoid while eating tasty candy.
The gummies don’t contain animal gelatin nor any artificial colors and flavors dangerous to one’s health. Given the fact that these treats contain less than 0.3% THC, they are non-psychoactive and legal to use. Instead of artificial colors and flavors, Cheef Botanicals’ gummies are sweetened with brown rice sugar, and cane sugar.
Potency and price
Cheef Botanicals offers a variety of strengths for the users to choose from based on their needs, preferences, and what effects they want to get. Hence, you can get 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg CBD in total in one bottle. Depending on the potency, the price rates for Cheef Botanicals vary from $23.95 to $124.95. On the other hand, the brand’s gummy cubes are available in 300 mg, 650 mg, and 1500 mg CBD in total, costing from $23.95 to $84.95.
Effects
This brand’s gummies are made with the highest quality and potency in mind and are made to maximize the bioavailability and delivery of essential amino acids, cannabinoids, and terpenes in your body. Therefore, the gummies support the overall well-being, give a pleasant and relaxing sensation, and have stress-relieving and pain-alleviating properties, making them an ideal addition to your daily routine.
Cheef Botanicals also values education on such products, so the customers can visit their site and find plenty of articles on using hemp CBD gummies, what effects they give, and other related topics on CBD products.
Shipping rate and refund policy
As it can be seen, Cheef Botanicals is a brand that puts time, effort, and care into all of its products, which results in premium quality and excellent strength. However, the brand is very customer-oriented, so the buyers can take advantage of free and fast shipping, as well as the 30-days money-back guarantee, in case they are not satisfied with the gummies they have purchased.
Moreover, one bottle comes with 30 gummies, but if you want to get the maximum effects, you can purchase a bundle and receive a 15% discount. There is a 25% discount for a subscription for all customers as well.
Pros
Vegan-based gummies with a low THC percentage
Highly potent gummies in several fruit flavors and two shapes
No artificial flavors or pesticides present in the products
Third-party lab tested products for safety and quality
Satisfaction guarantee and free and fast shipping
Made from a trustworthy brand operated by experts
Cons
The price can be costly for some of the customers
If not used in the proper dosage can cause mild side effects
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals
#4. Hollyweed CBD: Best Selling, Full Spectrum CBD Edibles
Brand overview
When we are discussing natural and strong CBD products, we can’t miss mentioning Hollyweed CBD. The brand has ten years of experience in the medical cannabinoid market, even though it is relatively new, inspired by the legalization movement.
All of their products are made with wellness in mind, as Hollyweed stands on the 6 pillars of wellness. In just a short amount of time, Hollyweed managed to gain an outstanding reputation in the CBD industry, and their hemp products are highly-rated and loved by numerous customers.
Highlights
Ingredients
Hollyweed CBD is known for offering plant-based products that are organic and non-GMO. They source their hemp from Colorado farms that use sustainable farming practices.
However, the best thing about these gummies is that they are vegan-based and cruelty-free, meaning that there is no animal gelatin in them nor artificial additives like colors and flavors. With 10 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg CBD per gummy, such gummies are available in several strengths with 300 mg, 650 mg, and 1500 mg CBD in total.
Effects and testing
In order to preserve the pureness of CBD, the brand uses CO2 extraction method to ensure no contaminants go into the brand. The cubical shape and the gummy’s texture make the whole experience even better and provide instant relaxation and tranquility.
They are ideal for taking after a long stressful day as they provide calming benefits, relief, and other health benefits. Additionally, Hollyweed’s treats contain less than 0.3% THC, so they are legal to use but also lightweight, tasty, and convenient to use anywhere and anytime during the day.
On top of that, the brand sends their gummies to independent labs to get tested for quality checks and to ensure that they meet all standards regarding potency and safety to use. Hollyweed is also one of the most reliable and honest brands present on the market, so details about their products, useful articles, and lab reports are posted on their website for everyone to see.
Price and customer policies
When thinking of premium quality CBD edibles with delicious flavor, fantastic quality, and long-lasting effects, you probably think of a high price. However, that is not the case with this brand.
Hollyweed’s popular full spectrum CBD gummies are available for only $23.95 to $84.95. Furthermore, you don’t need to worry about spending more money on delivery, as the shipping is free on all orders.
To stay updated on this brand’s upcoming products and receive them monthly, you can get a subscription and save 25% on your order’s cost. According to numerous reviews from customers, Hollyweed’s gummies are a must to have if you are in need of CBD effects. Still, if a customer is unsatisfied, there is a 30-days refund policy. If you are a beginner and not very familiar with such products, Hollyweed also has a blog section with educational articles on their usage, benefits, and other topics.
Pros
Natural gummies with several potency options
Tested by an independent laboratory and legal to use
Vegan-friendly tasty gummies with no animal by-products
The gummies provide excellent value for the price
Created by a well-known and highly-reputed and experienced brand
Cons
The product is only available on this brand’s official website
The packaging design could be improved
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD
#5. Fab CBD: Most Popular THC Free CBD Gummy Brands
Brand overview
Last but definitely not least brand on our list of the best CBD gummies on the market is Fab CBD. Among high-quality and strong products, this brand is known for offering variety, outstanding flavors, friendly customer service, and reasonable price rates. With a combined expertise of 25 years in the supplement industry, the brand is focused on creating the best possible products for their buyers that are effective and easy to obtain, and comfortable to use.
Through science and innovation, this brand manages to create its well-known products loved by CBD enthusiasts. Fab CBD not only helps buyers potent and premium quality products, but they also donate a portion of their products to people in need, which is really admirable.
Highlights
Ingredients and strength
If you are struggling with getting a good night of sleep, Fab CBD has ‘Nighttime’ gummies with a powerful formula effective for improving sleep quality. Other than gummies for sleep, this brand provides ‘Anytime’ gummies suitable to use any time of the day. Fab CBD’s chews contain 25 mg CBD in each gummy and only organic and natural ingredients.
The brand tries to cater to all customers, so their gummies are vegan-friendly and gluten-free. What is more, no animal gelatin or GMOs can be found in such products, making the treats easy to use. These fruit-flavored ones are made from hemp that is grown organically in Colorado, and they also contain terpenes and cannabinoids that are beneficial for the overall health.
For natural sweetening, the gummies contain organic cane sugar, along with pectin and CBD isolate. The brand values education, so you can find details on using the gummies on their site or visit the blog section to read more on CBD products and their effects.
Effects and testing
Fab CBD puts a lot of effort into its products with a goal to provide the customers with pure and effective goods. Their tasty chews offer immediate effects and instant relief, relax both your mind and body and improve your focus, mood, and confidence. Each batch is sent to independent labs for quality testing, which is a way for the brand to ensure their products meet the safety standards.
In addition, the brand’s edibles have an excellent texture and are reminiscent of the candy gummies that we all like. They are not too soft or too chewy and are easy to use and digest as well as lightweight and convenient to carry in your bag.
Price, shipping and customer policies
One of the most wanted products by Fab CBD costs $59 and can be purchased directly from the brand’s official website. If you buy all of the products you like and place an order that costs more than $99, you also get very fast free shipping that is free of cost. Correspondingly, if you are not delighted with what Fab CBD’s chews have to offer, you can open only one product from the same type and notify the brand within 30 days to request a refund.
Pros
Fruity gummies made with full-spectrum CBD
Suitable for relaxation, reducing stress and improving focus throughout the day
Great potency for both beginner and active users
No presence of gelatin, additives, GMOs, or chemicals
Vegan and gluten-free gummies with excellent texture
Made from a reliable brand that donates their profit to charities
Cons
The price might be high for some buyers
No subscription service so far
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD
Factors Worth Considering When Buying the Strongest Hemp Edibles
If you search for the best CBD gummies on the market on the Internet, you will find an abundance of options from brands that are competing with each other. However, not all of them put thought and care into the products, and some even sell very cheap products which are not natural or effective. For that reason, among our choices for the greatest options for you, we will discuss some vital factors to consider to find the best option for you.
Ingredients quality
When you are buying CBD gummies or any type of CBD product, your health should be a priority. Also, whether the product will be of good quality is determined by its potency and ingredients, so make sure to check the labels very carefully.
With that being said, we recommend looking for gummies made only with natural and organic ingredients and being aware of any artificial additives and chemicals. Additionally, it is significant to check whether you are allergic to any ingredients before trying the gummies.
Hemp source and potency
CBD gummies are hemp-derived products, so it is necessary to check whether the manufacturers source the hemp from farms in the U.S and whether it is grown in suitable conditions and organically without chemicals and pesticides.
The potency is also a vital factor in the effectiveness of the gummies. Nevertheless, not everyone can use gummies of the same strength, so make sure to look for variety and buy enough potent gummies to give you the suitable effects that are ideal for your body's tolerance.
Flavor and price
CBD gummies are fun and tasty treats that contain CBD, so if you like to enjoy delicious candy while relaxing, look for gummies in flavors that you enjoy. Some gummies are more affordable, while others might be expensive.
Still, the production process is time-consuming, intricate, and costly, so extremely cheap products might be a sign of poor quality. On the other hand, brands want to make their products accessible and cost-effective, so look for a high-quality and budget-friendly option for you.
Testing and dosage
Quality assurance is essential, so we suggest selecting gummies that have undergone testing for strength, purity, and safety to use. Also, the brand should be transparent and publish the reports on their site. Regarding dosage, the brand typically has guidelines and dosage charts that can assist you in finding the proper dosage for you. Still, if you are a beginner, we suggest starting with lower potency and lower dosage and increasing accordingly to your body tolerance, your needs, or as recommended by manufacturers or healthcare professionals.
How We Have Made Our Selection of CBD Gummies?
As we have previously mentioned, due to so many options on the market, it is challenging to set aside the best options. Therefore, we have conducted thorough research and set criteria to test whether the gummies meet quality requirements. With that being said, we included gummies made from quality hemp plants grown using organic practices.
Furthermore, we have reviewed the Certificate of Analysis to check the quality and potency of all gummies and select only products that have been third-party tested. Our selection of gummies is made using the finest ingredients and is free of additives, preservatives, and other dangerous compounds. Additionally, we included gummies that are affordable, effective, easy to use and digest, and very strong.
User-friendly policies, exclusive offers and discounts, and affordable shipping rates were also vital factors for selection. Many buyers also feel more comfortable when buying from brands that offer money-back guarantees, so we have included those that offer flexible repayment policies as well.
FAQs: Best CBD Gummies
Q1. What benefits do CBD gummies provide?
CBD provides various benefits, and for that reason, products that contain this cannabinoid are top-rated on the market. These treats effectively reduce stress and anxiety, and they also affect the serotonin levels in the brain and improve mood.
Moreover, CBD gummies have antidepressant and therapeutic properties and are beneficial for pain relief as well as improving sleep quality. On top of all these benefits, such treats are good for the skin and treat infections due to their anti-inflammatory effects.
Q2. How should I consume CBD gummies?
CBD gummies are not only delicious and effective, but they are also easy to use, just like regular candy. However, knowing the proper dosage for you is essential, even though these edibles don’t have psychoactive properties.
To avoid side effects, if you are a beginner, start with half a gummy in lower strength, and increase accordingly as you adapt. It is also recommended not to exceed the suggested dosage and take more than two gummies a day.
Q3. How much time is needed for the gummy’s effects to begin?
It is known that CBD gummies provide quick and long-lasting effects. Still, they go through the digestive system before the CBD goes into your bloodstream. Generally, it takes around 30 minutes for the effects to kick in.
However, you shouldn't take a higher dosage while waiting for the effects. In that case, some people might experience side effects such as tiredness, dry mouth, diarrhea, and other unpleasant symptoms. Also, the time taken may depend on how frequently you consume the CBD gummies that you have purchased, so following the instructions from the manufacturers is necessary.
Q4. Are such products legal to use and purchase?
Such products are legal to use in the United States as they are made from hemp instead of marijuana. However, the gummies need to contain less than 0.3% THC to be considered legal and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Still, if you are not sure whether such products are permitted to be purchased and used in your country, we suggest checking the laws before placing an order. Also, some brands don’t ship to all states, so it is necessary to check that information as well.
Final Thoughts: Brands Offering CBD Isolates
CBD gummies provide various benefits for one’s health, and they are also tasty and fun to use, and as a result, their popularity is continuously growing. These natural alternatives to traditional medicine come in different flavors and potencies to choose from, so finding the right option for you is the right step in starting your stress-free lifestyle.
We hope that you enjoyed our review of our selection of brands and gummies they offer based on significant factors, including quality, strength, and effectiveness. Whatever choice you make, these gummies will provide pleasant sensations and improve your overall wellness significantly.
