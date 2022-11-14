We are all stuck in an age with no clear path forward. With nobody to guide us, we end up aimlessly wandering without any goals. However, what if we told you there was a way to overcome this?
You can learn a lot by studying a little astrology.
Astrology is an effective tool for personal introspection with its ability to help you understand yourself and your future. From getting an objective opinion to opening up about your problems, you can develop better self-awareness and better understand your people.
To start your journey into the world of astrology, you'll need to find a good place to start. Luckily, many astrology websites cater to those just beginning. We have chosen the top seven websites for beginning horoscope reading and online tarot readings. We have compiled details about each of them.
Top 7 Best Astrology Sites
Kasamba: Best Astrology Sit
Kasamba is one of the top online psychic reading sites. Its company is committed to providing accurate horoscopes and authentic services. In addition to online tarot readings, online horoscopes, and dream analysis, Kasamba also offers fortune-telling and angel readings. It regularly publishes guides on choosing a reader, maintaining a positive relationship with them, and ensuring that sessions are running smoothly.
Kasamba also offers Vedic astrology, which involves the readings of zodiac signs, lunar phases, sun signs, astrological signs to predict accurate horoscopes to tackle the challenges of your daily life. It is an old Chinese astrology technique used by astrologers.
Three-million people worldwide use astrology services every month to get advice on all kinds of issues, from love and relationships to careers and business. A psychic can handle these issues, giving consumers a way to evaluate different aspects of their lives and make intelligent decisions.
To access the profiles of certified psychics and book a session. However, you will need to create an account on the platform.
Whether you're curious about your future, the future of your relationship, or the world around you, there's a psychic out there ready to offer insight. They use chart readings from general life questions about kids, careers, and finances to more specific questions about love compatibility and romance or even how to win at the lottery. You'll be able to find an experienced fortune-teller through Kasamba.
Key Features:
The website also provides:
Free daily horoscopes
Weekly and monthly horoscopes to all users
Annual love forecast for zodiac signs
Ascendant sign and Nakshatra (Indian astrology)
Pros
The best online tarot reading website
Easy to navigate
Access to live chats and phone readings
There's an option of a full refund if you are not satisfied with their services.
Top-notch sign readers are available on the platform.
Cons
Costly to hire the best psychics
Keen: Most Accurate Astrology Sites
Keen brings users various psychic services, including tarot card readings, birth chart readings, dream analysis, love and relationship advice, career decisions, and other issues. With an intuitive website, real-time messaging, and call features, Keen is available 24/7 to answer any questions or concerns. The site provides testimonials from satisfied clients, reinforcing the notion that Keen will always be there for its customers.
You can choose from various psychics hand-selected based on their excellent customer satisfaction ratings and reviews. Each psychic has a listing detailing their past work and experience, and to ensure transparency, all listings are backed up by recordings or transcripts of the sessions between the client and the psychic.
Keen has provided more than 42 million horoscope readings to its users, who can access the service through their mobile devices. The platform uses a variety of mediums to communicate with its expert astrologers, including phone calls and video chats, but it also offers direct messaging for quick, straightforward questions.
The website seeks to tailor its content to your needs, so you can easily filter psychics based on price, ratings, and area of specialty. This allows you to learn more about yourself through psychic readings and tarot cards.
Key Features
Free weekly horoscope newsletter that is filled with tips and advice on how to improve your life through astrology
The site uses the power of real astrologers to help you get the most accurate results possible.
Variety of psychics who specialize in different areas
Pros
It is categorized as one of the oldest horoscope sites.
Very cheap to register
Before becoming an advisor, they're thoroughly screened by the members.
The site can be used on Android and iOS devices.
Daily horoscope
Cons
Lack of bilingual readers
AskNow: Best for Monthly Horoscopes
AskNow is one of the top names among other horoscope sites specializing in helpful astrology advice and tarot reading services. The team provides customers with tips on love, career, health, and more. Their psychic readings are also famous for giving insight into their health, relationship, and finances.
If you want to get a psychic reading, AskNow is a great way. The service allows you to select an advisor based on their experience, rates, specialization, location, and ratings. Once you have found the right advisor for you, set up an appointment, send over your questions and concerns, and discuss them.
The team at AskNow is composed of some of the most reputable psychics, mediums, horoscope readers, and spiritual guides in the industry. So, they're focused on offering quality services. Their psychic advisors can assist customers via telephone, live chat sessions, and even video calls. The company backs this service with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which means that if you're unhappy, you get your money back.
One of the best things about AskNow is that you can seek advice from experts without making your identity known. With this feature, you can get the help you need and learn from those there before.
Key Features
Provides daily love horoscopes, monthly love horoscopes, and weekly love horoscopes
Offers psychic readings and tarot card readings
The site has a well-defined structure with easily navigable menus and sections that make it easy to find what you need.
It also has an intuitive design that makes it easy to use the site from anywhere on any device.
Pros
The website can be easily navigated.
There's a promo for first-time users to get their first reading five minutes free.
Availability of bilingual speakers
Daily horoscope available
Cons
Expert psychics charge very high.
Oranum: Best Astrology Palm Reading
Do you like to make your own choices? Oranum is an excellent way for you to get in touch with one of the best astrology sites on the internet. It's fun, interactive, and easy to use! Oranum lets you pick what type of reading you want based on your time zone and language preference.
The site is home to hundreds of spiritual advisors, each a specialist in their field. While spending some time to view psychics and spiritual advisors on the site, you can listen in on a free astrology reading and have a real-time psychic reading online with astrologers before an account is created. If you wish to have more personal attention, you can create an account and purchase credits, allowing you to use a private profile.
The dashboard offers a clean, minimalist design that allows users to easily browse through psychic profiles, search for specific readers, look at reviews and see their specializations. You can also make an appointment with one of your choosing by clicking on the chat icon or calling a phone number.
Upon signup, free credit will be awarded to verified credit card users worth $9.99.
Key Features
Large roster of astrologers
Subcategories makes searching easier
Provides live accurate astrology readings for free (no sign-up required)
Extensive selection of extra materials i.e. blog posts and articles
Pros
You can attend sessions anonymously.
Availability of a mobile app
Free credits are awarded to new customers after signing up.
There are blogs available on the site.
Cons
Their packages are expensive.
MysticSense: Best Free Tarot Card Reading
MysticSense is one of the top sites that helps people with relationship and life problems. The site is dedicated to bringing you the latest personal development, psychic videos, and other resources to help you through challenging situations.
Many psychics are available on MysticSense, each of whom is an expert in their fields. This can be overwhelming for customers looking for specific services, so the company's intelligent filtering system allows them to customize their search by experience and education level during their initial step toward narrowing down their list.
MysticSense psychics undergo an intensive and rigorous selection process, ensuring they are highly experienced in astrology and provide their clients with quality online readings. Their customer service team is available to you 24/7, and holidays are no exception. You can expect your psychic to still be there for you on Christmas Day to render astrology services.
You may be surprised by the charges associated with a psychic reading. Some psychics charge around $10 for each 15-minute session, but some can cost up to hundreds of dollars per session.
While the cost is undoubtedly a significant factor in the initial selection process, it should not be the only deciding factor for finding a psychic reader on MysticSense.
Key Features
It offers a variety of different readings based on your date of birth and location.
The site also has a section for numerology compatibility that can help you find out whether or not someone is a good match for you.
Connect with a professional reader online via video chat or text chat at any time of the day.
Pros
Monthly horoscopes are broadcasted on the website.
Astrology articles are shared on the website. Your subscription money can be fully refunded.
Cons
It is a very new astrology site so, it has less experience on astrology matters than the others.
California Psychics: Best Online Psychic
California Psychics has provided psychic reading services and can connect you with a professional psychic who can provide answers to any questions you might have. The diversity of experience among their psychics means that there is someone available for everyone, from those interested in love and relationships to those seeking advice about health, business, and family.
California Psychics has many psychics and seers, but the company also provides information on these talented mystics. The site allows customers to learn about their psychics, including their rates, specialties, and service areas. Choosing an unaffiliated psychic means you have options. If one location does not work out for you, you can find another and move on to them.
California Psychics' user-friendly interface and intuitive site design allow you to find the answers you are looking for quickly and easily. When you sign up, you can take advantage of an introductory deal that offers significant savings on your first purchase and a free three-day trial. This offer is ideal for those who want to try the service out before committing to a subscription.
Key Features
Wide Selection of Readings. Access many different reading types and tools including love & relationships, life questions, tarot, and spiritual readings.
Introductory Offer. Get your first 20 minutes for as low as $1 per minute.
Psychic Availability and Experience. Hundreds of skilled psychics with lots of experience offer different tools and readings.
Mobile App. California Psychics’ mobile app makes it easy to get an online psychic reading from anywhere.
Methods of Communication. You can contact your favorite psychic via call or chat right away if they’re online.
Pros
It is relatively cheap to access their psychic services.
Thousands of psychics are available on the platform.
Daily horoscopes
Cons
Expert seers charge expensively.
Psychic Source: Best Psychic Reading Site
Psychic Source is website that allows for simple navigation has already made finding the right psychic a lot easier. Users can fill in a short search form to find their ideal match by entering the reading style and psychic type. Users can narrow down their choices by specialty, tool, and reading kind with filtering options available.
When reading types are selected, you will be prompted to enter more details about the reading you're looking for in a reading. From there, a list of psychics will be displayed, sorted by rating, and with contact information. For more information on a particular psychic, click on their image to view their profile.
Psychic Source offers several ways to connect with your psychic, including virtual online chat rooms, video conferencing, and personal phone calls. I found it very helpful to get to know your psychic by talking with them and seeing their face as they work their magic!
The website has a variety of different features. Of course, there are live psychic readings, which you can schedule on the company's platform or through an app made for that purpose.
Key Features
Angel & Tarot Card Readings
Astrology and Numerology Readings
Spiritual Readings
Love Readings
Dream Interpretation
Pros
There's a full refund available if you are not satisfied with their services.
A free three-minute session upon sign up
Mobile friendly.
Cons
Top psychic readers are expensive to hire.
What to Consider Before Signing Up for an Online Astrological Reading?
When you're looking for a good astrological reading, it's important to know what you're getting into before you sign up.
Online vs Offline Astrology Reading
Online astrological readings are done via chat, video call, or email. They can be done in real-time or scheduled in advance. This is a great option if you don't have time to go see an astrologer in person and want to do it from the comfort of your own home instead.
Offline astrology readings are done face-to-face with an astrologer. You can schedule these ahead of time or just show up at their office during business hours and set up an appointment on the spot via phone or in person depending on how busy they are at the time (if available).
Online Astrological Reading: Advantages
1. Cost-effective
Online astrological reading can help you save time and money. It allows you to get a free psychic reading, or even a paid one, without having to visit a physical location or even speak with someone over the phone.
2. Convenient
Online astrology services are super convenient because they allow people to schedule their appointments at any time of day or night, whether they're working during normal business hours or not. The convenience of scheduling an appointment at any time means that people can get readings whenever they want them—even if they're too busy during work hours!
3. Confidentiality
Another reason why online astrology services are so popular is because they offer complete confidentiality for their clients' information. While some people prefer face-to-face interactions with their therapists or psychics, others find it easier to communicate with someone when they don't have to worry about being overheard by other customers or staff members at the establishment where their appointment took place.
Online Astrological Reading: Disadvantages
Authenticity
While you may be able to get an online astrological reading from a website, it might not be as accurate as you'd like it to be. There are many different types of astrologers, and not all of them have the same experience or expertise. This can make it difficult to find someone who can give you an accurate reading, because there are so many different options.
Too general
If you're looking for something specific in your life, such as getting married or finding a job, then an online astrological reading may not be able to offer that kind of information to you. It's always better to seek out someone who has expertise in your specific situation and needs, so that they can give you the best possible advice on how to deal with what's going on in your life right now!
May become addictive
Because people love getting new information about their future from these websites, they might find themselves visiting them every day or even multiple times per day. This is because they want more information about what's coming up next! This can let people down
What to Consider Before Selecting an Astrology Website?
If you are looking for the best astrology sites, then you need to consider a few things before selecting one.
1. Credibility – Is the website credible? Does it use real psychics, or does it use fake ones? If you aren't sure about the credibility of a site, you can always ask for references from friends or family who have used the service before. You should also look for reviews from other people who have used the site.
2. Cost – Another thing to consider is whether or not the site charges for their services. Most sites will charge for readings and sometimes even require a membership fee, but this doesn't mean you should avoid them altogether! Some sites charge more than others because they offer higher-quality accurate readings and better customer service than others do. It’'s important to do your research before making any decisions about which sites you want to use!
3. Confidentiality – What kind of security measures does this site have in place to ensure that your personal information stays secure? Does it use encryption software? Does it offer privacy policies that outline how they protect customer information? These are all important things to consider when looking at different sites because they will help determine whether or not they are reputable enough for you to trust with sensitive information such as bank account numbers and social security numbers.
4. Customer Experience - It is important to consider your experience as a customer when using an astrology website before selecting it. You may want to read customer reviews or talk to other customers about their experiences with the site so that you can decide whether or not this type of service might work for you.
What Are the Main Features of Astrology Websites?
Some of the most important features include Natal charts, astrology calendars, personality analysis, and compatibility reports.
Natal Charts
Natal charts are the most basic feature of any astrology site. Natal charts are created by analyzing an individual's date, time and place of birth. They are used to determine their sun sign and moon sign, which can help you understand your personality traits and characteristics. It's used to create a detailed personality analysis of your zodiac sign, as well as predictions about your future.
Astrology Calendars
Astrology calendars provide an overview of what's in store for you during each month. This includes information about your sun sign as well as other relevant astrological aspects such as planetary movements or eclipses.
Personality Analysis
Personality analysis is another key feature on many astrology sites that can help you better understand yourself by providing insights into your personality type based on your zodiac sign and horoscope sign. This can help you gain insight into areas where you may need to improve or develop more self-awareness.
Compatibility Reports
Compatibility reports are another popular feature offered by astrology sites. These reports provide information about how well suited certain people are for each other romantically and/or professionally based on their zodiac signs and/or star charts.
What Happens During an Online Astrology Reading?
If you've ever wondered what goes on during a psychic reading or astrology reading, then you'll want to know the answer to that question. There's a lot that goes into this process, and it can be helpful to know what to expect before you start your session.
First, let's talk about birth information. You'll need to have that handy so that your psychic can get a good sense of who you are, where you're coming from, and what kind of energy is surrounding you right now. This will help them understand what's going on in your life and how they can help guide you through it.
Next up is questions! The best way for your psychic to help guide you is by asking questions about what's going on in your life right now and what areas of concern you might have. By addressing these concerns directly with their guidance, they can give you the best advice possible for moving forward in a positive direction!
Best Astrology Sites: FAQs
Is Astrology a Science?
Yes, astrology is a science. It's based on the movements of planets and stars in our solar system. The planets and stars influence our lives in many different ways, which is why astrology can be so helpful for people who want to understand their future and make better choices in their lives. However, there is debate on whether or not astrology has any impact on personal lives or personalities. It has its doubters, and it boils down to whether or not you have faith in it.
What Is the Most Reliable Horoscope Website?
The best astrology sites are those that provide detailed information about their predictions and how they came to make them. You should be able to see an explanation of how they determine your sun sign or moon sign and what it means for you personally. It should also offer some explanation as to why their predictions differ from other websites.
Can Astrology Predict My Future?
Yes, astrology can predict your future based on the position of stars and planets at the time of your birth. It's important to note that no one can predict everything about your life but with astrology, you can get an idea about what might happen in your future based on various aspects such as love life, career etc.
Are There Free Horoscope Readings?
Yes, there are free horoscope readings available online. Even if you don't have an account with any of these sites, you can still get a free horoscope reading by signing up for an account and entering your birth date into the form provided by each site.
Conclusion
Many people share their positive experiences on social media and how life-changing a reading was for them. Many share a common misconception about the validity of astrology and psychics, but it's worth trying out these horoscope sites if they can benefit you.
Astrology sites like Kasamba and Keen often have positive reviews and use attractive images to convey a sense of comfort to those looking for answers.
Online astrology sites are an excellent resource for individuals searching for advice on love, life, and career. Even if you're not having any issues, you should head over to these accessible sources of astrology/horoscope information, which are fueled by the vast collective knowledge of the masses.
