Supplements are an important part of any dog's diet, helping to fill nutritional gaps with essential vitamins, oils, and other beneficial ingredients. Fish oil (salmon oil in particular), contains omega fatty acids that provide many benefits to a dog's health - from reduced risk of heart disease and a healthy immune system to improved joint health, skin health, and more.
Dogs can gain many of these benefits by taking a fish oil supplement regularly. With so many animal-specific salmon oil brands out there, it can be difficult to decide which premium fish oil is best for your dog's diet. In this article, we researched the top salmon oil options for dogs, considering the source of the salmon (farmed salmon or wild salmon), price, ingredients, brand reputation, and more.
Here are 5 of the best salmon oils to consider for your dog in 2023.
Honest Paws - Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil + CBD - Best for High-Quality Salmon Oil
Vets Preferred Salmon Oil - Best for Skin and Coat Support
Plano Paws - Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil - Best for Chewable Salmon Oil Supplements
Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil - Best for Liquid Salmon Oil
American Journey Salmon Oil - Best for a Budget
What Are the Best Salmon Oils for Dogs?
Of the five best salmon oils for dogs outlined above, each rank as best in a certain category. However, deciding which brand is the overall winner requires breaking down the crucial aspects of each, including information on the brand, customer reviews, formulas, effectiveness, and more:
Honest Paws - Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil + CBD - Best for High-Quality Salmon Oil
Honest Paws was founded on the mission of offering safe CBD-based products for pets to alleviate ailments. Now, the product-line ranges from CBD treats to premium salmon oil and everything in between. This wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil is one of the best because it includes high-quality CBD and premium oil from wild-caught Alaskan fish. Packed with omega fatty acids, this dog salmon oil promotes healthy skin, a shiny coat, healthy joints, and more for your furry friend.
Pros & Cons
Pros of Honest Paws
Cons of Honest Paws
High-quality wild-caught Alaskan salmon with CBD
Smaller serving sizes
No added ingredients
Certificate of analysis available for any product
Brand Reputation
The majority of customers are extremely satisfied with Honest Paws. This has resulted in a brand score of 5.0/5.0 on Trustpilot and an outstanding 4.91/5.0 rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Reviews
Honest Paws gets above a 4.0/5.0 average star review on every major site with customers that have evaluated them, with an impressive 4.3/5.0 score on Amazon across 300 global ratings. The majority of customer reviews have reported positive effects regarding anxiety relief for their pets, as well as improved pet sleep and heart health. The biggest negative review for the product has been the length of time it takes for the supplement to kick in, with most pets needing several weeks before major improvements are seen - but that is true of any supplement.
Servings
This wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil comes in a large 236mL bottle. A serving size is considered two pumps, which will release 3.2mL. This means that a single bottle should last for several weeks, but this is dependent on the size of your pet.
Formula & Dosage
The Honest Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil + CBD is non-GMO and contains less than 0.3% THC. The formula achieves GMP quality, as well as an All Grown Hemp certification. As for dosages, it is advised that dogs less than 25 lbs receive 2 pumps daily, dogs 25-50 lbs receive 4 pumps daily, and dogs over 50 lbs receive 6 pumps daily.
Ingredients
The ingredient list is simple and effective and includes:
2.9g Salmon Oil per 2 pumps
4.2mg CBD per 2 pumps
Inactive Ingredients: MCT Oil, Non-Soy Mixed Tocopherols
Effectiveness
For maximum effect, it is recommended that you start by giving your pet quarter to half servings to acclimate them to the product before slowly increasing to the full dosage. By doing so, it’s been reported that the effectiveness of the product appears more prevalent.
Safety
Honest Paws uses completely organic, non-GMO ingredients, with no artificial flavors. Everything is third-party tested to ensure the safety of the Honest Paws product line. The company also offers a certificate of analysis for any of its products, at request, that allows a customer to see the third-party validation of safety for that product.
Price
This Honest Paws product is competitively priced, starting at $34.97 for a one-time purchase. If you choose to purchase this product as a subscription, the price drops by 15% ($29.72 for every refill).
Vets Preferred Salmon Oil - Best for Skin and Coat Support
Vets Preferred Salmon Oil is an excellent choice for people who are aiming to bolster their dog's skin and coat health. This is a liquid-based fish oil that promises to help pets with itchy skin, dry skin, allergies, abnormal shedding, and other skin-related issues.
Pros & Cons
Pros of Vets Preferred
Cons of Vets Preferred
Large serving sizes
High-quality, but stinky salmon oil
GMP certification and FDA support
Great fish oil for healthy skin and a shiny coat
Brand Reputation
Vets Preferred is a GMP (good manufacturing process) certified brand, whose products are made in the US to meet food and supplement standards. While the FDA doesn’t have the authority to approve supplements, the GMP certification is recognized by the FDA, which goes to show the strong reputation of this brand.
Reviews
Customer reviews for the Vets Preferred Salmon Oil are strong, with a rating of 4.5/5.0 on Amazon across 238 ratings. The primary reviews place an extremely positive emphasis on the packing of the product, the customer service in the event of an error with an order, and the long-term effectiveness of the product. The only primary complaint was related to the smell of the product and washing stinky salmon oil from the dog's coat, which is to be expected with almost all liquid fish oil or salmon oil products.
Servings
The standard bottle of this product comes with 458mL included. Serving sizes range from ½ a teaspoon to 3 teaspoons daily, which means a single bottle could last a couple of weeks to a month depending on the size of your dog.
Formula & Dosage
The specifics of the formula for the Vets Preferred Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil includes Omega-3 fatty acids that are rich in EPA and DHA. Dosages vary by weight, ranging from half a teaspoon to three teaspoons for every ten pounds up to sixty pounds.
Ingredients
The ingredients included in this supplement include:
Wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil
Mixed tocopherols
Effectiveness
The products offered by Vets Preferred promise to help improve the immune system, gut health, kidney disease, oral care, as well as other things important to your dog's overall health. There are numerous supplements in the product line, including salmon oil capsules, salmon oil chews, salmon oil treats, and various toppers to add to your dog's food. All contain high-quality, effective ingredients.
Safety
As a GMP-certified brand, Vets Preferred manufactures only high-quality and natural products using wild-caught salmon. There have been no adverse health issues reported with the product beyond abnormalities, as would be expected of a certified brand.
Price
The price point for Vets Preferred Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is extremely reasonable at $19.97 for the 15.5 fl oz bottle and $12.99 for the 8 fl oz bottle.
Plano Paws - Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil - Best for Chewable Salmon Oil Supplements
The Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil offered by Plano Paws, the first salmon oil chews on this list, emphasizes improving shedding and itching with their proprietary vitamin blend. This fish oil also promotes skin and coat health and supports your furry friend's immune system.
Pros & Cons
Pros of Plano Paws
Cons of Plano Paws
Salmon oil chew that’s great for skin and coat health
Extra ingredients that may not be necessary for your pet
Large number of positive customer ratings
GMP, FDA-compliant facility
Brand Reputation
Plano Paws is a non-GMO brand that doesn't use corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavoring, or preservatives in its products. Manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility, products offered by this brand are vouched for by customer testimonials. Additionally, customers comment highly on the speedy customer service Plano Paws offers. On top of all this, customers have spoken proudly about the company due to their philanthropic efforts supporting shelters in need, such as Vanderpump Dogs, SPCA of Texas, and more. So, when purchasing this fish oil, you're also supporting these great organizations.
Reviews
The Plano Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil receives 4.0/5.0 stars across 867 reviews on Amazon. Top customer reviews discuss how the price point for the supplement is quite reasonable, and that the benefits make a big difference in the skin health of customers' pets. Only 6% of the reviews on this product received a one-star rating, with the common underlying theme being that the pet rejected eating the chewable (they might just be picky eaters).
Servings
Each canister comes with 120 chewable tablets for your dog. Serving sizes start at two tablets daily, meaning a single canister would be enough for a small dog for two months, whereas a larger dog will only get one month out of the canister.
Formula & Dosage
This wild salmon oil is packed with Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids, along with Kelp, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E. Dogs 25 lbs or under are advised to take 2 chewable tablets daily, dogs 26-75 lbs are advised to take 3 daily, and dogs above 76 lbs should take 4 daily.
Ingredients
The ingredient list is all-natural, including:
Kelp
Wild Alaskan salmon oil
Omega-6, Omega-9, and Omega-3 fatty acids
DHA
EPA
Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
D-alpha tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E)
Effectiveness
All products are made in a GMP-compliant, FDA-inspected facility and are third-party tested to ensure quality, safety, and efficacy. This certification ensures that the products offered by Plano Paws are all effective and can provide results to your pet.
Safety
There have been no adverse reports regarding this wild Alaskan salmon oil. Using only premium ingredients, this product is made in both an NSF and GMP-certified facility that uses strict safety standards.
Price
The cost for 120 chewable tablets is $28.49, which is quite reasonable considering a supply will last anywhere from 30-60 days depending on the size of your dog.
Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil - Best for Liquid Salmon Oil
Zesty Paws Salmon Oil is a top-notch product that helps your pet’s skin retain moisture while providing them with all the vitamins and nutrients one could hope for.
Pros & Cons
Pros of Zesty Paws
Cons of Zesty Paws
Accreditation across three different safety and efficacy organizations
Higher starting price point
Quick results
All-natural ingredients
Brand Reputation
Zesty Paws has built up a premium brand that is sold on major sites such as Chewy and Amazon. They have launched numerous products since its founding in 2015. Having been seen on popular platforms such as Pet Age, The Today Show, Tails Pet Magazine, and more, Zesty Paws is an incredibly popular and well-known brand.
Reviews
The Zesty Paws Salmon Oil receives an outstanding 4.1/5.0 stars based on 1,487 reviews. The majority of five-star reviews claim that even after using the product for a brief amount of time, their animal’s skin moisture drastically improved. Many customers also said that their pets didn’t even notice the product mixed into their food, which made providing it to them a breeze. The only common downside to this product was complaints about occasional bottle leaks but also commented on the speedy customer service that replaced their product.
Servings
This wild Alaskan salmon oil comes in three sizes: 8-oz, 16-oz, and 32-oz, with a bonus option to get two 32-oz bottles. Each serving is one pump of oil per 20 lbs of body weight.
Formula & Dosage
The formula includes rich Omega-3 fatty acids with EPA and DHA to promote a healthy coat. Dosages range from one to six teaspoons depending on your dog’s weight.
Ingredients
The ingredients included in this product are:
Salmon Oil
Omega 3 Fatty Acids
EPA
DHA
Mixed Tocopherols
Effectiveness
Zesty Paws takes steps to enhance the efficacy of its product by distilling the product to remove contaminants such as mercury, lead, and more. The company also implements quality assurance measures and standards, while having a third-party test all their products to ensure reliability.
Safety
Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan products are reviewed by a third-party testing organization for safety. Additionally, the National Animal Supplement Council conducted an in-depth analysis of Zesty Paws to ensure they understood the quality standards required to gain admission to the council.
Price
At a slightly higher price point than other supplements on this list, Zesty Paw’s sells its products as follows: 8 oz. for $15.97, 16 oz. for $26.97, and 32 oz for $36.97.
American Journey Salmon Oil - Best for a Budget
The American Journey Salmon Oil is last on our list, but certainly not least. This oil for dogs is packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, which can help to support the immune system, improve skin health, and much more.
Pros & Cons
Pros of American Journey
Cons of American Journey
Low starting price point
Some people avoid buying liquid salmon oil because of the smell
High-quality wild Alaskan salmon oil
Large number of servings
Brand Reputation
American Journey is a brand offered by Chewy, which is one of the most trusted and convenient destinations for pet parents in the world. Offering numerous additional accredited brands on their website, including half of the supplements on this list, the American Journey brand by Chewy stands out for its reliable products. Chewy is a Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board accredited site, which speaks to its broader brand reputation.
Reviews
This salmon oil offered by American Journey receives an excellent 4.0/5.0 stars on Chewy, derived from 419 reviews. The most common theme is the speed at which the effects of this product can be seen, while the largest downside appears to be an occasional smell resulting from the fish oil.
Servings
Each American Journey product bottle comes with 18 fl oz or 32 fl oz, with only a teaspoon being required as a single serving.
Formula & Dosage
The formula used in the American Journey Salmon Oil includes all-natural, wild-caught salmon that helps to ensure maximum benefits from Omega-3 fatty acids. The dosage for this supplement is one teaspoon daily for every 10 pounds of weight your dog has.
Ingredients
The ingredients included within this supplement include:
Salmon oil
Pollock oil
Mixed tocopherols
Omega 3 fatty acids
Omega 6 fatty acids
Effectiveness
The effectiveness of the American Journey Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is one of the most discussed benefits among customer reviews. All ingredients are sourced in the United States to ensure US food and efficacy standards are followed.
Safety
The wild Alaskan salmon oil offered by American Journey is accredited and tested constantly to ensure each product stays within strict safety standards during the manufacturing process. This product is accredited through the Chewy brand and ensures the utmost quality.
Price
American Journey is known for its reasonable price points. The 18 oz bottle can be purchased for just $26.99 and the 32 oz version can be purchased for $32.99.
What is Salmon Oil?
Salmon oil is a variant of standard fish oil that is specifically derived from salmon. This type of oil is a rich source of two types of Omega-3 fats: DHA and EPA. The properties of salmon oil can also bolster your dog’s health and reduce your dog’s risk of developing certain diseases.
Wild-Caught vs Farm-Raised Salmon Oil
Before choosing a brand of salmon oil for your dog, you will first need to choose between wild-caught and farm-raised salmon oil. Wild-caught refers to salmon that was caught straight out of the ocean on a natural diet, whereas farm-raised refers to salmon kept in giant nets that are fed pellets.
Wild-caught salmon oil offers greater health benefits than farm-raised. This is primarily because the natural diet of ocean-caught salmon results in an increased concentration of Omega-3 levels.
What Are the Different Types of Salmon Oil for Dogs?
There are three primary types of salmon oil supplements that you can choose from:
Liquid
Liquid salmon oil is one of the most common for dogs as it can easily be mixed into your dog's food. Measuring out portions can be a greater challenge when salmon oil is in liquid form, but some brands sell their liquid supplement with a pump that allows for measured portions.
Pros of Liquid Salmon Oil
Easier food topper
Can make dry food more appetizing
Cons of Liquid Salmon Oil
Hard to measure accurately
Increased smell and potential residue
Solid Capsules
You can think of salmon oil capsules as a generic gel vitamin that contains the substance inside. When in this form, salmon oil can be given directly to your dog to swallow or snuck into their food.
Pros of Capsuled Salmon Oil
No leftover residue due to the salmon oil being secured in a gel
Easy to poke into soft dog food
Cons of Capsuled Salmon Oil
Typically more expensive than other types of fish oil supplements
Soft Chews
Soft chew salmon oil supplements are easy to mix with other types of food, but it’s worth noting that soft chews traditionally have the lowest level of Omega-3s compared to liquid and capsule salmon oil.
Pros of Chewable Salmon Oil
Least likely supplement that will be rejected by your dog
Many chewable salmon oil supplements are mixed in with flaxseed oil, serving as a sort of multi-vitamin for your pet
Cons of Chewable Salmon Oil
Lowest amount of Omega-3s compared to the other two supplement types
What Are the Signs That My Dog Needs Salmon Oil?
Determining whether or not your dog even needs a dose of salmon oil can be confusing. As always, consult your veterinarian first. With that in mind, there are a number of common signs which can indicate that a salmon oil supplement may be beneficial:
Dry or itchy skin
Evidence of joint pain or stiffness when walking
Inflammation
Digestive problems
Dull coat or hair loss
Allergies
For owners of nursing dogs, a salmon oil supplement may be doubly important. As mentioned earlier, DHA resulting from Omega-3s is an important element needed for puppies to develop proper brain and eye development as they grow.
What Are the Benefits of Salmon Oil for Dogs?
Let’s take a look at some of the most common benefits of salmon oil for dogs:
Improved Joint Health: Wild-caught Alaskan salmon, as discussed, is quite high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which have natural anti-inflammatory properties. This can reduce swelling in the joints of your dog and improve overall health.
Reduced Inflammation: As mentioned, the Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon oil and fish oil have a natural anti-inflammatory property that can reduce inflammation across your dog’s entire body.
Improved Skin and Coat Health: When inflammation is reduced, your dog's coat health and skin health can both improve.
Reduced Allergies: In many cases, allergies can be driven by inflammation in the respiratory system, which the anti-inflammatory properties in Omega-3 fatty acids help to reduce, thus improving animal allergies.
Improved Brain Function: The fatty acids in Omega-3s are also crucial to brain development, especially in puppies, and the overall protection of brain functions.
What Are the Side Effects of Salmon Oil for Dogs?
It’s possible, however unlikely, that your dog may experience some side effects from taking fish oil or salmon oil supplements. Even the best salmon oil for dogs can result in some side effects. Speak with your veterinarian right away if your dog experiences any of the following to determine whether the supplements or something else is the cause:
Upset stomach or diarrhea due to an inability to digest salmon oil properly
Bad or fishy breath resulting from ingesting the supplement
Abnormal weight gain
Some of the above side effects can have alternative causes, which is why it’s important to speak with your dog’s health professional.
Do You Need a Prescription for Salmon Oil for Your Dog?
Whether or not your dog will require a prescription for salmon oil depends entirely on the amount that is required. Simple salmon oil supplements are sold over the counter at most pet stores and will not require any type of prescription. However, if your pet has a specific ailment or recommendation that requires an abnormally large dosage of salmon oil, a prescription from the veterinarian may be required.
How to Choose the Best Salmon Oil for My Dog
There are several key factors to keep in mind as you evaluate the best salmon oil for your dog. Remember that some salmon oil supplements may not agree with your dog, whereas others might. Always watch your dog’s health, and don’t hesitate to speak with your veterinarian before starting a new supplement.
The Source of the Salmon: Farm-caught salmon and wild-caught salmon are the two primary sources of salmon that you will see when shopping for salmon oil. Omega-3 levels in wild-caught salmon, particularly wild Alaskan salmon oil, are far higher than that which can be found in farm-caught salmon oils. So, when choosing the best salmon oil for dogs, wild-caught is undoubtedly the source you should prioritize.
Price: Thepricing of salmon oil can vary depending on factors such as delivery method, brand, ingredients, and much more. Generally speaking, capsuled salmon oil will come at a higher price point, and brands that offer salmon oil that is more like a multivitamin due to added ingredients will also be more expensive.
Ingredients: Whenever you look at fish oil or salmon oil, checking the ingredient list should be the first order of business. Particularly regarding salmon oil for your pet, checking the list for the Omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA is crucial. These are the two fatty acids that will provide the most benefits for your pet and should always be in any top-notch fish oil.
Delivery Method: You know your dog better than anybody else, meaning you know what type of supplements they’ll eat. Don’t purchase a salmon oil you are certain your dog will reject due to the texture, taste, or other factors. If you have never given your dog(s) supplements, speak with your veterinarian to inquire as to which delivery method is best to start.
Customer Reviews: This is one of the most important things to consider when looking at different types of salmon oil. The FDA doesn’t regulate supplements, which means third-party accreditation and customer reviews will be your guiding source.
Brand Reputation: The reputation of a brand should be a leading indicator when choosing a salmon oil to purchase. Beyond looking at customer reviews for brands, you should also look at factors like how many customers each brand has serviced, reviews for every product under that brand’s product line, and more.
How Much Salmon Oil Should You Give to Your Dog?
For doses of salmon oil, consult your veterinarian if you are unsure of the exact amount you should be providing your animal with. In most cases, the dosages listed on the bottle of salmon oil supplements are the healthy amount to feed your dog. Refer to the back of your bottle for the recommended dose. It usually goes by your dog's weight.
Bottom Line
All of the best salmon oil for dogs outlined in this review can provide your dog with countless benefits. It’s important that you choose a brand that agrees with your dog and doesn’t cause any potential side effects, all for an excellent price and remarkable quality.
The Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil product is the best overall salmon oil. With thousands of positive reviews and multiple accreditations, this salmon oil for dogs beats out all others on this list. As always, consult with your veterinarian if you are unsure what brand or product your furry family member needs.
